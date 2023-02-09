In the 118th Congress, Republicans once again can take bold action and steer our nation back on track with commonsense priorities that put Americans first. As a senior member and Vice Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, I have consistently pushed for the preservation of our public lands and wild areas while simultaneously unlocking American energy independence. Unfortunately, under Democratic rule, commonsense proposals have been put on the back burner at the expense of the American taxpayer under Democratic reign. I am writing to walk you through a few of my top priorities this Congress so that people know what to expect from a Republican-led House Natural Resources majority.

Wildfire mitigation

Wildfires have devastated entire regions across the country, including our beautiful state. Nearly 75 million acres have burned across the country in the last decade. Fire suppression costs totaled $4.3 billion last year alone. 2020 was the worst year for wildfires that Colorado has seen, losing over 665,000 acres of pristine forest. Drought, disease, insect infestation, and inadequate harvest laws have produced too much fuel for wildfires. Frivolous lawsuits, endless permitting requirements, and high costs have worsened these problems.

It is time that we return to practical policymaking that preserves our forests while maintaining the important industries that rely on them.

Unlocking America’s energy potential

The United States, specifically Colorado, has abundant resources that make energy production cheap and reliable. For decades, natural gas and oil have provided good-paying jobs, energy security, and affordable electricity. They have allowed us to heat our homes, power our vehicles, and remain free from foreign influence, all while doing so at a lower cost than almost anywhere in the world. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States became a net exporter of natural gas. I intend to reach that goal again while lowering prices at the pump and on your energy bill. As companies explore alternative energy sources, I will encourage them to make Colorado their home. I support an all-of-the-above energy approach that is fair to the American taxpayer and helps lower costs for everyone.

Ending bureaucratic red tape

Under the current administration’s misguided management, the United States is prohibited from harvesting its natural resources. From timber to natural gas, oil to minerals, endless lawsuits and permitting reform have shut down American ingenuity. This administration and numerous state governments have set unrealistic goals to be carbon neutral by 2030. However, reaching these goals, even if they were realistic, would be impossible given the almost total prohibition on new mines across the country and the burdensome permits required to access federal lands. Likewise, the administration refuses to hold any practical lease sales for new oil and natural gas. The ones that do get approved get mired in frivolous litigation that seemingly has no end. Rights of way, applications to drill, pipeline access, transmission wire access, and easements for all sorts of projects are stalled interminably at the expense of our local communities. It is time to cut the red tape and produce abundant energy.

Water of the United States

In December, the Biden administration released its new Water of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule that will once again hamper manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and energy production across the nation. This reinstatement of the Obama-era WOTUS rule classifies any ditch or puddle of water as an integral part of the U.S. watershed. These rules are so strict that it even regulates dry land that does not hold water for most, if not all, of the year. In addition, these rules require miners, farmers, home builders, and others to track down permits to move dirt on private property they own. I will fight against this blatant federal overreach and return autonomy and certainty to property owners.

It is time that the House of Representatives takes our abundant Natural Resources seriously. We must put the people first by keeping our forests safe, unlocking energy production, and cutting onerous and burdensome red tape. I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish in the 118th Congress.

Rep. Doug Lamborn is a long-standing member of the Western Caucus, the vice chairman for the House Natural Resources Committee, and sits on the National Parks, Forest, and Public Lands, and Energy and Mineral Resources subcommittees. Please visit Lamborn.house.gov.