In recent weeks, the natural gas and oil industry in Colorado has faced unwarranted allegations that it does not pay its fair share in taxes.
This could not be further from the truth. The recent release of the state’s Severance Tax Performance Audit opened the door to this misconceived notion, but it is critical that we set the record straight.
In order to fully understand the breadth of contributions that the industry provides to Colorado’s economy, one must look at the full picture.
State-to-state comparisons of the severance tax rate are truly apples-to-oranges in their structure, and when analyzing such a complex policy structure, it is critical to recognize the differences in these measurements.
By way of example, in Colorado, natural gas and oil operators are subject to ad valorem taxes on production — unlike producers in North Dakota or Montana — which generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually for the communities where energy development occurs. And further still, each producing state depends on the revenues generated from these various taxes completely differently from one another.
While the State Auditor identified flaws in the Department of Natural Resources’ reporting system, critics have consistently overestimated the value of potential revenues from enforcement and, in doing so, unjustly implicated Colorado’s natural gas and oil operators. Our industry looks forward to working with the state to address these issues in the months to come.
It is important to understand that the production reports identified as “missing” by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission do not equate to “missing taxes.” Production volume reports are used only to audit Severance Tax payments. They are not used in the calculation of Severance Taxes. Furthermore, the missing production report figures released were severely lacking in context.
Omitted reports don’t always indicate missing production volume and are oftentimes the result of a mere system error. Of even greater importance, and coincidentally left out of the report in question: Based on the data in the audit, there should have been 2,520,000 required reports collected for the audit period. The report as released suggests there were 19,393 production reports that were either kicked back for error or missing altogether. That equates to less than 1 percent of total required production reports, and is a clear indicator that the severity of the situation is misunderstood at best, and embellished at worst.
Colorado’s natural gas and oil industry is proud of our role in strengthening the economy, creating jobs, and generating revenues to support education, infrastructure, and conservation across the state.
Our industry serves as a concrete example of business improving the lives of all Coloradans.
The numbers bear this out.
Today, Colorado is the nation’s seventh-largest energy producer, and as of 2017, the sector added about $13.5 billion to the state’s economy and directly supported nearly 30,000 local jobs.
The natural gas and oil industry provided 81% of the distributions made to the state’s School Trust, which funds K-12 public education.
Natural gas and oil supports the high quality of life here. Throughout modern history, we’ve shown that all parties — energy leaders, state regulators, and other stakeholders — can work together to achieve our shared goals of enjoying affordable energy, a stable economy, and a safe and clean environment, so long as we take the time to truly assess what is in front of us and come to the table with facts.
That work won’t stop.
In the process, we’ll continue paying our fair share toward a better society.
Lynn Granger is executive director of API Colorado, a division of the American Petroleum Institute, whose more than 600 members produce, process, and distribute most of the nation’s energy. Granger previously was with Colorado Concern, where she led all operational and strategic execution for the organization.