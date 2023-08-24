Fifty-seven percent of animal shelters in the United States are no-kill. Of that, close to 70% of known no-kill shelters are government animal services or have a government contract that provide similar municipal services. Ten percent are on the cusp, and countless others are striving to reach it.

There really is no debate, no-kill policies and programs are integral to pet lifesaving in animal shelters.

Yet, misperceptions fueled by detractors persist. An example of this is the recent story on KDVR where the Denver Animal Shelter justified the killing of shelter pets and blasted the no-kill movement.

In the story, the Denver Animal Shelter claimed that they are not no-kill due to their mandated service that they will take any animal no matter the condition. In fact, the opposite is true. Many open admission shelters are achieving no-kill status. Agencies with an obligation to take in all animals presented to them (either by law, contract or policy), and the communities they serve can benefit from managed admission because rather than saying “no” to an animal, they are simply saying “not right now” and ascertaining what other options besides intake may be available. All of this demonstrates how these myths fuel more animosity and confusion around how no-kill is integral to pet lifesaving.

No-kill has always been an expression of public will and expectations. It began as a grassroots revolt against the default killing of as many as 17 million dogs and cats in America’s shelters in the early 1980s. At that time, the opposition and attacks on the fledging movement’s efforts surprisingly came from traditional animal welfare and animal rights organizations.

No-kill was upsetting the applecart by rejecting shelter killing as an acceptable method of pet population control and putting others in the uncomfortable position of having to explain why they weren’t following suit.

Sadly, today the attacks are coming from the remnants of the same traditional establishment that resists transparency and continue to promote the idea that killing is kindness.

It is true that for most public shelters, some animals will arrive too sick, too injured, or not safe to be placed back in the community. In these cases, humane euthanasia remains the best option for the animal and the community. For most shelters, this is less than ten percent of the animals that enter the system.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

For the remaining animals, that are adoptable — healthy, happy, or have treatable injuries or illness — which is 90% or more of animals in most cases — these pets should not be killed. They should be treated (if necessary) and then placed into homes. This idea isn’t controversial. Research indicates that more than 85% of Americans want and support no kill shelters in their community.

No-kill isn’t about warehousing animals for years on end. It’s about doing the work needed to find homes for the animals that come into the shelter.

It’s about working hard to reunite lost pets with their owners who miss them. It’s about doing better marketing for increasing adoptions — including better customer service at the shelter, having public-friendly adoption hours, welcoming, conversation-based adoption policies that look to embrace the public’s help in adopting vs having arbitrary policies that turn potential adopters away. No-kill involves collaborating with partners in other communities to help in lifesaving when capacity becomes overwhelming.

Nor is no-kill about turning animals in need away. But rather recognizing that the best option for pets is often not in a stressful shelter environment but, when possible, to remain in their home with support from the shelter or volunteers, or in a foster home, until the right new home can be found.

A commitment to lifesaving means doing everything we can to help homeless pets. A pet shouldn’t lose its life simply because circumstances beyond its control land it in a shelter.

No-kill isn’t a pipe dream. It’s what the animal loving public expects, and the animals deserve. It is the right thing to do.

Michelle Dosson is executive director of Mountain West Region, Best Friends Animal Society.