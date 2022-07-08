I have received emails in the last week from the American Academy of Family Practice, UCH, and the Colorado Academy of Family Practice regarding the Dobbs decision. All of have shown disappointment in the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade.
As I have been a practicing family physician for 40 years, striving to promote and protect the health of my patients in all stages of life the question becomes what direction is the medical community headed?
Our medical school took on the class motto “premium non nicer”; first do no harm. When in doubt, err to assume life. Fledgling doctors were taught to have an unflinching impassioned affirmation of life. We were trained to prevent disease, promote health, relieve pain, decrease suffering, cure diseases, and most importantly to care for our patients. We were instructed in the Hippocratic oath, which includes “I will give no deadly medicine to any one if asked, nor suggest any such counsel. And similarly I will not give a woman a pessary to cause abortion.” Our professionalism was to do the right thing, in the right way.
I remember my first Obstetrics book (Danforth) . When describing the medical situation of a new pregnancy he wrote “there are two patients” — and an obligation to both. Through medical school and residency we carefully monitored each stage of pregnancy and labor to ensure a safe outcome for mom and baby. What joy to see each new baby at birth!
I also remember the trauma during my pediatric training when trying to keep a 18 week old alive after a spontaneous abortion. We spared no effort to resuscitate this human life, yet were witnesses to its dying gasps for air. My colleagues and mentors worked long hours to give each life a chance and trained us to act the same way with our patients.
Medical terminology and precise speech were always part of a doctor’s training.
There were miscarriages, abortions, premature births, stillborn births, live births. No one was allowed to use euphemisms in a medical environment. Using highly technical and obscure language was frowned upon when talking to your patient.
Unfortunately I see now where our medical community is going. It starts with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology stating the beginning of life is a vague term. It proceeds with the search and destroy in prenatal genetic testing. It continues in the clinic where in one room they are sparing no effort to keep babies alive while in the next room they are actively killing them. Now euphemisms like “Reproductive Health Care” “Pro Choice” and “Woman’s Reproductive Rights”are used as semantic gymnastics instead of stating the obvious; one is talking about abortion . These high sounding terms are used as a curtain to shield what’s really happening: abortion kills twice — the body of a baby and the conscience of a mother. When physicians get to decide whose life is more valuable they start to become dangerous.
Do 18 week old feti struggle for air while being aborted? Do they feel pain during a second trimester abortion? When does human life really begin? Here is where medicine and science agree: human life begins at conception and this is accepted by 96% of biologists. Fertilization is that singularity when a genetically unique human is formed. At five weeks, brain convolutions begin and at 12 weeks the brain structure is complete. At 25 days the fetal heart is beating. If given a chance to see a first trimester ultrasound, 75% of women reconsider abortion.
Only a society that respects and unconditionally defends the dignity of every person from conception to natural death can be called a human society. It is of the utmost importance that there be in our divided country one high spot, one protected zone, where the womb is safe against the deluge of savagery that is sweeping over us. Our culture tempts doctors to be killers and places at the service of death skills which should sustain life. Abortion is not health care. Pregnancy is not a disease to be treated and a physician should protect a patient like a lawyer protects a client — and remember: there are two patients.
Dr. John S. O’Keefe has been practicing medicine in Colorado Springs for more than 20 years.