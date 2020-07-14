No one wants to go back a few months when Coloradans were under a stay-at-home order.
Restaurants were closed, barbers and salons were shuttered, and concerts were canceled, among a host of other restrictions. We watched as our friends were furloughed or laid off, and we mourned the loss of favorite businesses when they could no longer stay afloat.
Many in our community fought off depression and the loneliness that came from being isolated from loved ones. Let’s face it, video calls have their place, but they can’t replace that in-person connection. I know I struggled with being unable to visit with my family, particularly my Mom who lives in an assisted living facility in San Francisco and has been on lockdown without visitors since March. She is just now being allowed to have a visit from my aunt once a week, 6 feet apart and mask on. She struggles with a medical condition that makes it very hard for her to communicate over the phone and even on-line. Managing her medications and her sense of isolation remotely has been very difficult.
Like you, I was elated when restrictions were gradually eased and we could go back to even a small sense of normalcy. But it’s never far from my mind that living with COVID-19 in our community has become the new normal, and there’s currently no end in sight.
We must continue to be vigilant to ensure our restaurants can remain open, that we can visit our libraries or attend spin classes at the gym.
For hospitals, June was somewhat of a reprieve from COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers were low. But now, just weeks later, I’m watching COVID-19 numbers slowly go up in our community with each passing day. I’m concerned that a rising rate of infection among teens and young adults will translate into more hospitalizations of older and more vulnerable people in our community. I’m concerned by the data I’m seeing in other states, where hospitals are overwhelmed with patients. I’m concerned the virus certainly is not seasonal with a die-down in the summer, as we all had hoped.
As a physician, a lot of people ask me for my advice on how we can best slow the spread of the virus.
My prescription is very simple, it costs nothing and we know it works. We know it works because we were able to slowly reopen earlier this spring when people took it to heart.
Wear a mask when in public. A mask is a courtesy to those around you. It shows you care not just about your own health, but theirs as well.
Continue to put some distance — 6 feet — between you and others.
Wash your hands, and wash them often, particularly before eating and after opening doors or shopping. If possible, don’t touch your face.
Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces at your home and workplace – phones, doorknobs, the refrigerator handle, your restroom, the microwave door.
Stay home if you don’t feel well, and be thoughtful about who you may be spreading the virus to inadvertently.
And finally, avoid large gatherings of people. I know we’re all eager to socialize with our friends and extended families, but this can quickly spread the virus to others.
Until an effective vaccine is available, we must each do our part to protect not just ourselves, but those around us.
We all have a stake in keeping the virus at bay. We can’t let it rob us of our health, our businesses and economy, our social connections and our sense of community.
#MaskUpElPasoCounty
Dr. David Steinbruner is associate chief medical officer and emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Memorial Hospital.