Across the country, businesses are making great sacrifice by shutting down to help flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19, and the public is turning to health officials for guidance. But here in Colorado, we seem to be doing things a little differently.
In the past few weeks, Gov. Jared Polis has demonstrated an impressive flip-flop when it comes to his regulations on the marijuana industry. On March 22, Polis ordered recreational marijuana stores to either close or switch to curbside/drive-thru style operations. Less than a week later, the governor completely changed course and now these pot shops are among the only businesses allowing indoor sales — along with grocery stores.
In Denver, walking into Starbucks for a cup of coffee is forbidden, but walking into Starbuds for a bag of weed is perfectly fine.
And while the rest of the country is facing record levels of unemployment and work-related anxiety, marijuana industry PR firms are pitching stories to journalists bragging about vast increases in sales. One industry executive even went so far as to claim marijuana may be “recession proof.”
But as industry spokespersons trip over themselves to laud their immense profits, their counterparts in the government relations department are whispering in the ears of lawmakers, such as Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner, about how they need to be included in the next round of federal government aid.
Bennet is obviously listening, as he recently joined a handful of other senators who represent marijuana-legal states in sending a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee pushing for a provision allowing the same marijuana businesses celebrating vast profits access to taxpayer-backed loans and bailout provisions.
At the same time lawmakers are bending their knee to keep pot shops open and give them bailouts, reputable organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Lung Association are raising the alarm about the dangers of marijuana use during this pandemic.
In a recent post, Dr. Nora Volkow, director of a NIH institute, stated that “because it attacks the lungs … COVID-19 could be an especially serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape.” Furthermore, evidence suggests marijuana use increases the risk of infections such as pneumonia, a condition commonly seen in the most severe cases of COVID-19 infection.
And given how some research has shown THC — the psychoactive chemical in marijuana — to be an immuno-suppressant, the high potency edibles found in our dispensaries aren’t safe, either.
The result: more severe symptoms or a longer road to full recovery.
While it has by now escaped the news cycle, we must remember that just last summer, several thousand people fell ill and at least 60 lost their lives to a lung illness overwhelmingly tied to the use of marijuana vapes, including the ones available in the very same marijuana shops that are begging for a taxpayer-funded handout.
Though we may have become accustomed to seeing pot shops regularly and may have become acclimatized to the smell of marijuana everywhere, we can’t forget that it is still illegal at the federal level. Colorado voters in 2012 did not cast their votes for a blank check to Big Marijuana. Our health and well-being should be representatives’ top priority.
The pot industry has flexed its political muscle in staring down Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in getting last-second “essential” designations and being allowed to continue to offer indoor sales, but the science should be stronger during this crisis. It’s time for our lawmakers to reject their push for a taxpayer-funded bailout.
Give federal money to those who need it, the millions unemployed, the health care workers fighting daily on the front line of this pandemic — not an industry celebrating record sales of supercharged, addictive weed in the midst of a nationwide crisis.
Luke Niforatos is a resident of Denver and serves as chief of staff and senior policy adviser to Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM).