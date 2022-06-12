It’s a Tuesday evening in early June. A late afternoon storm has just blown through, and you can still smell the sweet scent of rain. The sidewalks are wet but drying. Rays of sunshine stretch across Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs. A snow-capped Pikes Peak looms large over the small but bustling mountain town.
For the last few weeks, I’ve been driving each day after work from our home in Mountain Shadows to pick up our 16-year-old son, who’s employed at the Garden of the Gods Trading Post and a network of gift shops and stores in Manitou. They’re owned and operated by T.A.T. Enterprises. Three years ago, the company pledged a million dollars to the city to help keep up the famed Garden of the Gods Park.
I’ve been driving Manitou Avenue for nearly 25 years, usually to run Barr Trail, but mostly in the morning and usually when it’s dark. Not surprisingly, you can see a lot more in the daylight.
What I see this early Tuesday evening is a little bit of everything — and a little bit can tell you a whole lot, especially if you look close enough. Approaching the iron archway at the town line, where Colorado Avenue morphs into Manitou Avenue, I’m always struck by the curiousness of the nautical-themed neon sign for the Mel Haven Lodge. It’s a throwback place, a step back in time. Originally opened as the Kentucky Lodge in 1929, it’s been the Mel Haven since 1951.
Though not technically in Manitou, the Mel Haven serves as a good primer for what’s to come as you continue driving west.
On this night, the sidewalks are filling up on Manitou Avenue. It’s not all good, of course. Nothing ever is.
Keep going and you’ll see the “La Fun Motel” — another vintage place, dating back to 1939 when it was called Landis Terrace Court. It might have been nice then, but it’s an eyesore now. A lone deer walks on the back row of the boarded-up rooms overlooking the parking lot, which is strewn with broken glass.
The pool, surrounded by a see-through plastic wall, is cracked and empty, windblown trash at its bottom. It’s something you’d expect to see in a horror movie or in a town full of tumbleweeds. I can envision wood-paneled station wagons full of kids pulling up after a long day of summer driving, the children eager to jump into the pool before dinner. But it’s more like the “No Fun Motel” now.
I see a young man stumbling past the El Colorado Lodge, another vintage, Spanish-styled vacation spot in town. He’s alone but talking to himself. He’s also waving his arms, clearly troubled. Disturbed. I wonder if he’s come from Emerald Field or Maggie’s Farms – the town’s two marijuana dispensaries.
I keep driving. There’s a happy couple, walking arm in arm, laughing. Clearly, they’re in love. There’s another couple alongside the road just up ahead. She’s in her car, he’s standing alongside it, leaning over into the car. He’s lingering — maybe trying to work up enough nerve to give her a kiss.
The closer you get to the heart of town, the prettier things are — hanging flowers in baskets, the beautiful tree-covered lawn of the library. You pass the police and fire departments. The restaurants and souvenir shops. So many T-shirts for sale. And of course, the Penny Arcade and funnel cakes.
By the time I’ve reached my destination, I feel like I’ve seen it all. The happy and the sad, healthy and sick, the old and the new, tourists and locals, hippies and conservatives. All in 5 minutes.
The very best of what Manitou has to offer is often the old that’s been saved, preserved, restored or updated. It’s trite but true to say they don’t make things like they used to. Sometimes that’s good — most of the time it’s not. The worst is what’s been neglected. But new isn’t always progress. (Think marijuana shops).
What works is what works – and what’s worked at and on. There are no guarantees in life. But humanity along Manitou Avenue is a reminder that the person who takes the time to tend their garden — personally, romantically, physically, professionally, spiritually, and emotionally _ stands the best chance to still be standing at day’s end.
Paul J. Batura is a writer and vice president of communications at Focus on the Family.