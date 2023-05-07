Here is a photo of the senior class at Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Walsingham, a small, classical Catholic high school in Colorado Springs’ Old North End.

Notice anything? It wasn’t until my first day of school that I realized I would be the only girl in a class of eight guys. Until that moment, I had no idea.

My mom knew ... but she decided it was better that I be surprised. In every class at this school, I have been surrounded and hopelessly outnumbered. So why do I believe these have been the best years of my life? I have many reasons. Eight of them are pictured here.

Let me assure you, these are typical teenage guys. They forget to comb their hair, they smell bad after recess, they often chew food with their mouths open, they call each other by insulting nicknames, and they get each other’s attention by throwing things. Recently, in American history, the guys acted out the entire battle of Lexington, complete with sound effects of musket fire and the beating hooves of Paul Revere’s horse. I remember thinking: “Girls would never do this.”

And yet, they have not only welcomed me to their tight little huddle but also have welcomed the chance to practice on me the chivalry they have read about in medieval history. They shush each other when it’s my turn to talk, they challenge me on theoretical concepts like they would an academic peer, and they compliment me when I volunteer some genuine insight. We pray together, sing together, and study the Christian virtues together. (Once they even stood up when I entered the room!)

To my mind, they are not just classmates. They are knights. And as a result, I don’t just feel respected. I feel protected. And anyone who stops to consider situations of young women today knows how important and, unfortunately, how unusual that is.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

But this is the culture of our school. Our teachers make our education more just useful. They make it purposeful, bringing us closer to God by exploring the truth, beauty, and goodness of His creation. We see that mission even in the temperament of our teachers. They know how to talk to students in a way that is personal, individual, and effective.

I know I’m relatively soft-spoken. A little shy, and sometimes even a little withdrawn. And yet, if you were to ask me to describe, in just one word, how this high school makes me feel, I would answer: “Seen.”

I attended three very different schools before this one, and at Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Walsingham, I feel seen. Our teachers know us, and know what we are capable of. And that almost always is more than we think ourselves capable of. They push us to keep up with the workload, with the reading, and with the challenging spiritual concepts that inspire our courses. If I were to talk to my past self just beginning my studies at Our Lady of Walsingham, I’d tell her it will be difficult, but do it anyway. Do it enthusiastically, cheerfully, gratefully, because it is so worth it. Pressure is a privilege and the only path to growth. As we look forward to college years, I see our high school as an adventure in learning that we students enjoy but also find so challenging that we need each other to get through it.

I look at my classmates — my brothers — and I think to myself, this is where good men come from. This is where good priests come from. And yes, this is where good husbands come from. I thank God for our school, and my experience there. And I pray that others may draw as much strength and hope from their high school years as well.

Maria Mason, 18, is a graduating senior at Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Walsingham.