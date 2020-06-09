The outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) changed the way government and businesses operate. On March 11, in just a matter of hours, the state of Colorado and, as a result, our own community, changed from an environment that promoted less government regulation of businesses to an environment where government has dominated decision making by businesses.
Thank you to El Paso County citizens who have abided by requests to stay at home. This has allowed our County, one of the two largest Colorado counties, to open our doors sooner than other metro counties. Thank you to our many partners, the El Paso County Public Health Department, the Office of Emergency Management, our municipalities in El Paso County, and a robust partnership with our three hospitals (UC Health, Penrose-St. Francis, and Children’s Hospital).
The “Safer at Home” announcement by Gov. Jared Polis on April 26, allowed certain businesses to open. However, this and subsequent announcements by Gov. Polis have placed local government officials in the position of determining winners and losers in businesses — one industry over another, the small business vs. the larger business. Business owners must negotiate a patchwork of regulations dependent on the location, type, and size of their businesses. It has also created a complicated process for counties to request variances from the “Safer at Home” order.
I recently spent a week in the state of Utah and saw their response to COVID-19 in action (https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-leads-together/). The Utah COVID-19 plan is transparent, outlines four phases of response to the COVID-19 outbreak (red, orange, yellow, and green) and sets specific epidemiological guidelines that must be met before advancing to a less restrictive stage or retreating back into a more restrictive stage. Utah counties and cities can declare themselves in different phases. The plan outlines 12 industries and the standards that apply to each industry in each phase.
It’s time for us to move away from the individualized variances to a broader comprehensive plan. To that end, local hospitals, the El Paso County Health Department, government leaders, and community leaders have created a broad variance request for eight broad industries, based upon variances that have been approved in other counties. This variance will set standards for opening gyms, athletic training facilities, theaters, indoor malls, indoor and outdoor activities, attractions, libraries, and small private special events. The plan outlines guidelines for businesses to follow. Importantly, businesses now will be free to open without having to request an individualized variance from El Paso County, allowing them to succeed on their own.
This new variance request will be considered at our next Board of County Commissioner meeting. Our region has shown we can handle active COVID cases and decrease the number of new cases, so we ask the Governor to approve this plan as soon as possible.
El Paso County Commissioner Holly Williams represents County Commissioner District 1.