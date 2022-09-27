Colorado voters this election day will have the opportunity to vote on Props 125 and 126, a pair of consumer-focused ballot questions that will allow wine to be sold alongside beer in grocery stores and allow consumers to include alcohol in their DoorDash or GrubHub style deliveries from neighborhood restaurants and liquor stores.
As a former law enforcement officer and former chairman of Aurora’s Local Licensing Authority board, I believe that both measures represent small changes to Colorado’s proven system of alcohol laws that will better serve consumers and local businesses while also keeping alcohol out of the hands of underage users and preserving local control of liquor licenses and sales.
How do the measures accomplish these goals? Both measures keep local control fully in place. Since Colorado is a “dual licensing state,” anyone selling alcohol must have a local liquor license in addition to a state license. That includes grocery stores selling wine if Prop 125 passes.
Grocery stores will still have to seek local approval if they want to make changes to their stores to add wine and then follow local distance requirements and be subject to inspections and investigations by local licensing authorities and law enforcement. The ability for local inspections and investigations of deliveries will also continue as part of Prop 126, which empowers local and state regulators with the ability to block out certain places for alcohol delivery like college campuses or near schools.
Since the introduction of full-strength beer in grocery stores three years ago, grocers have established one of the strongest records for safely and responsibly selling beer — with almost no violations for underage sales.
The state of Colorado’s Liquor Enforcement Division reports that in 2021, there were only two state-level violations for selling alcohol by grocery stores, while other retailers racked up more than 50 violations. That’s because grocery stores use checkout systems that require adult employees to verify identification, which prevents sales to minors.
As for delivery, under current law, if a liquor store makes a mistake during a delivery, the liquor store is held accountable and could pay a hefty fine or have its license suspended or revoked.
Prop 126 extends that same accountability to a delivery service if a driver drops off alcohol to an underage or noticeably intoxicated person. That’s the law right now in Colorado for shippers like FedEx and UPS that are able to deliver from out-of-state liquor stores.
When it comes to deliveries made by these carriers, the state’s Liquor Enforcement Division reports not a single delivery violation in the past six years. The reason is simple: The drivers are 21 or older, they undergo rigorous training, and they electronically scan a recipient’s ID to verify age. Drivers know through their training that Colorado has some of the strictest regulations — and severest consequences — in the nation for alcohol-delivery violations. Those same regulations and consequences are applied to third-party delivery providers as part of Prop 126.
Speaking as a former public servant who worked to ensure the safe sale of alcohol, Props. 125 and 126 will continue Colorado’s rigorous standards for safety and prevention of underage drinking. These measures are a win-win for legal-age consumers who are looking for convenience and have earned the support of voters this November.
Tim Huffman is a co-chair of the Wine in Grocery Stores campaign for 125 and 126. He is a retired Aurora Police officer and former chair of the Aurora Liquor License Authority.