The Supreme Court’s recent ruling in 303 Creative v Elenis resonates with me deeply because I have witnessed the importance of the right at stake from multiple sides. It is the freedom of every artist and every citizen to be able to choose what messages they promote consistent with their personal beliefs.

In another life, as an actress in Hollywood, I was thankful for every job offer, yet even in that fiercely competitive environment, I was even more grateful for the right to turn down certain projects. For instance, I was offered the lead role in a movie but had to politely decline when new scenes were introduced that objectified women. As a commercial and voiceover artist, I had complete autonomy to choose what products I would endorse: shampoo, yes; cigarettes, no.

My husband and I care so much about the meaning behind our creative work that we started our own film company 15 years ago in order to have the freedom to express messages and focus on subject matter that we choose. On the other side of the equation, we hire numerous artists, from every walk of life, such as set designers, on-camera talent, and gaffers to imprint their unique artistry onto the films. Occasionally, someone we’ve hired will decide to opt out of a project because they have a different view on the subject matter. We support those decisions 100%, never presuming that we have some right to compel their participation, even if that means we might have to delay the project or make other sacrifices. We stand firm in this belief even when it costs our business because everyone should be free to live and work according to their convictions.

However, in Colorado, my fellow artist Lorie Smith was viewing a landscape where that right was clearly not supported by the state and therefore decided to take a stand. As the owner of 303 Creative, a graphic art and website design studio, every design Lorie creates is a custom work, not a plug-and-play website, and, like other artists, she decides to take on a project based on the message it conveys, not who is requesting it. This is a very important distinction because Lorie gladly works with people from all backgrounds, but she knew that her desire to expand her portfolio to design wedding websites consistent with her faith, would open her to the very real threat of government compelled speech.

Colorado’s egregious government overreach has been evidenced by the repeated targeting of Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, for more than 11 years, attempting to coerce him into creating custom cakes contrary to his beliefs. State officials’ misuse of public accommodation laws is glaring because Jack’s right to free expression does not limit anyone’s right to marry, or work with thousands of other vendors that have a different view. In addition, the unconstitutional targeting of one viewpoint has been evidenced by the same bureaucrats correctly protecting the rights of atheist bakers who refuse faith-based requests.

Last week, the Justices rightly ruled 6-3 that the First Amendment exists to protect all speakers so the government is not the one deciding what someone can or must say. History shows that government-favored ideas shift, and when the political winds change, today’s favored speech can become tomorrow’s censored opinions. Compelled speech is the opposite of free speech and leads to its demise.

That is why I was honored to help lead the rally in front of the Supreme Court steps when Lorie Smith’s case was being heard in December. The other speakers I was privileged to introduce that day were from all ethnicities, every walk of life and numerous faith and non-faith backgrounds including Muslim, Orthodox Jewish, Christian and atheist. We stood together not just for Lorie and Jack, but for every American, so a Muslim won’t be forced to design t-shirts for a Jewish synagogue; an atheist won’t be compelled to bake a cake with scripture on it; a vegetarian won’t be required to make a logo for a hunting group, and an LGBTQ web designer won’t be expected to create a custom website for a Catholic traditional marriage seminar.

We live in a truly complex, increasingly divided society and we are never going to all agree on every issue, nor should we.

The goal of a civil society should never be ideological conformity but instead celebrating and protecting the very viewpoint diversity that has made America the most free and pluralistic country in the world.

Free speech and expression are essential to human flourishing — whether you are in the entertainment industry, the digital art world, or any other arena. That is why this win for Lorie Smith is a win for all of us.

Deborah Flora is a Denver radio host, producer and award-winning filmmaker.