The public is being mislead by YourChoiceCOS.org. Colorado Springs and El Paso County is a highly penetrant military community and certainly, mental health treatment is sorely lacking and critical for those who currently serve and have served our country and this community. There is no detail on how 300 or 301 will fund this.
The medical literature does not support the use of cannabis for treatment of PTDS and the VA does not recommend use of cannabis for PTSD. Outcomes are actually found to be worse in those who use cannabis to treat PTSD. It is agreed we need more mental health programs for our community, particularly given our high suicide rate. Using addiction-for-profit money is not good public health policy.
This organization fails to note that marijuana is now the most prevalent substance found in completed teen suicide in Colorado and that marijuana-related emergency department visits by adolescents have increased significantly since legalization, with 70% related to psychiatric presentations.
Marijuana positivity in suicide in all age groups has also increased since legalization. There is a known direct and indirect links between cannabis use and negative mental health effects.
As it relates to public health and safety they fail to show that neighborhoods with one or more medical or recreational dispensary saw increased crime rates that were between 26 and 1,452 percent higher than in neighborhoods without any commercial marijuana activity, based on a study from the University of Colorado, Denver, School of Public Affairs. Violent crime, which counts homicides, aggravated assaults, sex assaults and robberies, is up 17% between 2019 and 2021. Murder is up 47%in those two years. Property crime is up 20% and auto theft is up 86% between 2019 and 2021, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. A one-year analysis done by the FBI between 2019-2020 found Colorado had the fourth-highest increase in all crimes in the country.
Do they actually think expanding cannabis will make things better? Take a walk through downtown Denver and see for yourself.
Colorado Springs City Council recently passed a resolution opposing expanding recreational cannabis shops in Colorado Springs for several reasons.
One in particular is that the number of cannabis dispensaries will be nearly triple the number of Starbucks and McDonalds. ... combined. It will be easier to get your cannabis than a latte or Big Mac.
Finally, this organization cannot spell P&L (Profit and Loss). They flash numbers on their website, yet fail to note that the legal drugs we currently have (alcohol and tobacco), which make a lot of money for their respective industries, have caused more in societal costs than the money made.
When Colorado voted for recreational marijuana in 2012, 70% of municipalities opted out of recreational sales.
This also happened in California, Michigan, and New Jersey as examples. Why is that?
Voting “yes” on 300 and 301 is bad public policy and bad for the health of our amazing community.
Kenneth Finn, MD, Springs Rehabilitation, PC President, is American Board of Pain Medicine Co-Vice President, International Academy on the Science and Impacts of Cannabis.