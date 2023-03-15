You’ve probably heard that Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the U.S.

We also have access to high-quality, dedicated physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and staff, all focused improving your health.

However, a misguided bill in the Colorado Legislature threatens to put health care access at risk for our state’s residents.

We’re fortunate to have multiple, competing health care organizations that provide Coloradans the excellent health care they need and deserve, often right in their own backyards.

Despite facing high inflation for supplies, drugs and compensation, hospitals and clinics in our state are dedicated to reducing health care costs. Colorado continues to rank among the best in the nation for affordable, in-patient health care prices.

Leaders at hospitals and health care systems across the state have been working hard to drive down health care costs so Coloradans can better afford their health insurance premiums.

We’re already on the right track here:

• Colorado ranks No. 2 in the nation for the lowest percent of household income spent on hospital care, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

• Colorado has the seventh lowest benchmark insurance premiums on the individual market according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

• Colorado is the third best state for avoidable hospital use and cost, according to the Commonwealth Fund.

House Bill 23-1215 would ban what are known as “facility fees” in many clinics connected to hospitals.

Facility fees are the only payment for nurses, nursing assistants, housekeepers, security officers, reception and scheduling staff, pharmacists and many others who are vital to providing patient care.

Banning this fee would leave virtually no funds to pay for these essential staff members and the clinics themselves.

If Colorado lawmakers bar facility fees, they’ll undermine our state’s health care system. Clinics will be forced to reduce services or close, limiting patients’ access to the health care services they need from the doctors, nurses, therapists and staff they have come to trust.

Ensure Colorado and our hospitals stay healthy.

Get in touch with your representatives in the Colorado House and Senate. Tell them that we want robust health systems that will allow Colorado to remain one of the healthiest states in the nation, and we cannot do so unless HB23-1215 is rejected.

Margaret Reidy, MD, is the chief medical officer of UCHealth, an innovative nonprofit health system that includes 30,000 employees, 12 acute care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska.