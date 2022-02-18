Back when I was a teacher, I used to have to walk uphill both ways to get to school.
Seriously though, having been a teacher for 20-plus years, serving as a department chair, staff development, and a team leader, I know firsthand the challenges our teachers face.
And I know that some days it really does feel like walking uphill both ways.
My educational experience and perspective come with me to the Colorado House of Representatives. I use this experience and perspective to make decisions about legislation that will affect students and teachers across the state.
Now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve been hearing from the teachers in my district and across the state how the stress and challenges they face have only been exacerbated due to pandemic restrictions and lack of staff. A survey conducted at the start of the 2021-2022 school year revealed that over 75% of schools in Colorado have unfilled staff positions and over 12% of schools in Colorado started the school year with more than 30 unfilled positions.
This is a serious concern; being understaffed not only dramatically increases the staffing burden on teachers, it reduces the amount of time and attention students receive regarding their education.
Our students deserve better than this. Our teachers deserve better than this.
To address this issue and relieve the burden our teachers face, I am proud to have sponsored House Bill 22-1057, the “Public Employees’ Retirement Association Employment After Teacher Retirement” Act, which temporarily waives the limits placed on the number of days a retired teacher can substitute teach in districts with critical substitute teacher shortages.
This bill will make a difference for everyone involved in the educational system by reducing the burden on teachers and ensuring students get the education they deserve.
This year, the Colorado Republicans introduced their Commitment to Colorado, a legislative package that focuses on the issues actually worrying Coloradans. We are committed to making Colorado more affordable, prioritizing public safety, and expanding educational choice.
As part of our Commitment to Colorado’s students, we have introduced the following bills to the General Assembly:
• SB22-039: the “Funding for Educational Opportunities” Act which would repeal the budget stabilization factor which reduces the amount of funding given to state schools and allows for students to pursue alternative educational opportunities.
• HB22-1069: the “Parent Authority to Request Public School Reforms” Act, which would allow parents to petition failing schools to make changes.
• HB22-1126: the “Eligible Educator Classroom Expenses Tax Credit” Act, which would create a state income tax credit for teachers who pay for school expenses out of their own wallets.
• HB22-1066: the “Public Education Curriculum and Professional Development Information” Act, which requires schools to make their curriculum public.
These bills will benefit students, teachers, and families by giving students more options and reducing the cost of living for Colorado’s families.
Unfortunately, Democrats killed Senate Bill 22-084, the “529 Plan Education Loan Payment Eligible Distribution” Act, which I co-sponsored with Sen. Bob Gardner.
This legislation would have allowed 529 plans to be used to pay for a qualified education loan and extended the state income tax deduction to those contributions, saving Coloradans money and encouraging those paying off student loans.
Unfortunately, Democrats killed this legislation before it even had a chance to be heard on the floor.
As long as I have the honor of representing you in the Colorado House of Representatives, I will continue to introduce and support legislation that alleviates the burdens on our teachers and ensures our students have the tools and resources they need to succeed in life and accomplish all their dreams.
Colorado House of Rep. Mary Bradford represents House District 21.