In America over 500 bills have been proposed this year alone, all against transgender people. I stand with transgender people and against these bills. Colorado is one of the few safe states left, but recent rules have been proposed that seek to change this and harm transgender people.

Recently many people have spoken out against transgender people and pushed the topic of transgender people into the public eye.

Many of these people came forward after a new rule of staff conduct in Colorado Springs School District 11 that would put limits on students names and pronouns or after all the anti-trans bills and legislation of 2023. Those people do not speak for all of us.

I am a transgender boy (female to male) and a high school student at Palmer High School in D-11. I have been personally affected by anti-trans rules and world views, such as my name being changed in the school system and no one telling me it happened or even why and being seen as a walking political debate or somehow less than human by my peers.

The forefront of the arguments surrounding transgender people in Colorado Springs is pronouns — both as jokes such as “try being more inclusive instead of saying the gendered “hey guys” try saying “they guys”” and such more serious rules such as the proposed D-11 rule that would ban teachers from asking students their preferred name and pronouns, or school administrators encouraging misgendering and dead-naming (calling a trans person by their birth name).

The pronoun moral debates that keep happening assume that teachers stand and point at a student demanding they announce their pronouns to the class, this has never ever in my life or the lives of anyone I have talked to has anything along those lines happened.

If the teacher chooses to ask pronouns which they are not required to do, it is an ungraded assignment, usually a general information sheet is passed out with questions such as “do you play sports” , “what is your name” and “what pronouns do you prefer”. I have also seen this be done as an email but never are kids announcing their pronouns to the class.

Cisgender people (people that identify as the gender they were assigned at birth) use pronouns everyday when speaking, texting,or writing.

Pronouns are not just “He” “Her” and “They”, “I” “Us” “You” and even “Mine” are all pronouns. Pronouns are not a transgender thing, they are a fundamental part of the English language.

Transgender people are not a harm to you or your kids and transgender people are not contagious. Trangender people just want to live their lives happily and without fear of their gender being outlawed or being killed for existing. I can guarantee you transgender kids want to grow up without watching our ability to be adults get legislated out of existence. I can also guarantee that transgender kids want and need teachers to continue to respect their identities by asking what pronouns the transgender kids in their classes prefer.

Everyone deserves respect, safety, and love and you can’t outlaw the queerness out of the queer people around you.Nobody’s identity should be criminalized.

I’m 15. I should have to do this. I shouldn’t have to talk to the school boards to exist. I shouldn’t have to protest.

Michelangelo Krewson is a 15-year-old freshman at William J. Palmer High School.