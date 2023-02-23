There are more than 3 million small businesses owned by Black/African American (B/AA) entrepreneurs in the United States with annual sales totaling over $150 billion. However, in 2020, B/AA business ownership rates dropped 41% between February and April 2020, the largest rate of any racial group. Historically, B/AA entrepreneurs have faced systemic barriers to success like lack of access to capital, fewer business mentorship opportunities, and a general lack of business opportunity. Over the past few years, these historic inequalities have combined with hurdles that have been heightened by the pandemic.

As we celebrate Black History Month, it is as important as ever to acknowledge these ongoing challenges faced by the B/AA business community and consider solutions to help shift the landscape for better equity and prosperity.

Access to capital

Access to capital remains a top challenge. According to the Census Bureau’s Annual Business Survey and the Federal Reserve’s Small Business Credit Survey (SBCS), only 35.7% of Black-owned businesses received the credit they requested compared to 57.6% for white entrepreneurs. Making more credit options available to diverse business owners can be the difference between a business’ survival and its closure. In addition to traditional lending, working with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions can create an ecosystem of support that provides additional avenues to accessing capital. These institutions specifically work with underserved populations including those in low-to-moderate income areas and minority populations.

Supporting these organizations and their mission is at the heart of the creation of Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund, an industry-leading effort which has donated roughly $420 million to support nonprofits who serve small businesses, and the Small Business Resource Navigator, an online portal helping connect small business owners to potential financing options and technical assistance through CDFIs. No matter what stage or circumstance your business is in, resources are available to help you achieve your goals.

Access to information and mentorship

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Another known challenge among business owners is where to find trustworthy information and mentorship. According to a regional survey, less than 40% of B/AA entrepreneurs had sufficient access to mentors and support networks to help launch and scale their business. Wells Fargo has many of these resources available for free at www.wellsfargo.com.

The path forward

As progress continues to be made toward solving the issue of improving access to capital and access to information and mentorship, long-term resiliency planning is also a critical step to help diverse small business owners find ways to pivot their business models and reimagine their products and services so they can meet the needs of an evolving economy. These actions, coupled with more equitable access to capital and information can accelerate the recovery of the wider small business ecosystem, creating numerous pathways for entrepreneurs to seek the help they need.

Wells Fargo is committed to improving access to credit and resources for Black and African American business owners which can be accomplished through effective partnerships and sharing of information. By working together, communities, financial institutions and business owners can continue to move toward a more equitable landscape where business owners can thrive and prosper.

Natalie Arrington is a senior commercial loan servicing representative and the president of the Wells Fargo Black/African American Employee Resource Network in Colorado.