Residents and tourists are falling in love with Colorado Springs all over again, and for very good reason.
Recently named the sixth-best city in America by U.S. News & World Report, the town is riding high in its sesquicentennial year. Urban success is often measured economically, but the city’s boom can be attributed to matters well beyond money. In fact, our high standard of living is attributable to many factors, but especially convictions and principles that all the financial resources in the world could never buy.
Headlines highlight various degrees of dysfunction elsewhere — it’s the noise that often makes the news — but Colorado Springs and its citizens carry on collaboratively and peacefully, committed to what is good and in the best interest of its families.
There’s an old saying that “personnel is policy,” and, indeed, the city’s cohesiveness can be tied to its people and their priorities.
COSILoveYou is a diverse local organization committed to “bringing love and restoration to our city through uniting our churches and inspiring people to act.” Quietly but effectively working behind the scenes, this group facilitates unlikely partnerships and encourages ongoing dialogue that’s making a difference in the lives of the city’s people.
When racial riots began disrupting and terrorizing Americans last summer, professional protesters abandoned plans to descend upon Colorado Springs when they discovered the COSILoveYou network would render such efforts ineffective or downright impossible.
In the end, it was old-fashioned collegiality, conversation and good manners that averted businesses being burned and people’s lives turned upside down. The 21st century is increasingly complicated, but it usually goes back to the basics.
Our city, often derisively dubbed the “Evangelical Vatican” for it cluster of faith-based organizations, is a better place because of these organizations. They provide stability, sacrificial service and people whose feet, while firmly planted on the ground, keep their eyes fixed on the life to come. Some agitators decry the existence of these people and their ministries, but if these groups were to make their exit tomorrow, the town would suffer a catastrophic loss on many levels.
The same can be said for our numerous military installations, all of which should make us proud and grateful. Just last week I was standing on the Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy, one of our city’s crowning jewels. I was there to watch our 15-year-old son compete in a tournament. It was a Chamber of Commerce kind of summer day — blues skies, bright sun, low 80s and a gentle breeze blowing between the tall pines, all against a backdrop of the Front Range mountains.
As we approached the 8th hole, the sound of “Retreat” began wafting across the campus marking the end of the workday, followed by the playing of our national anthem. Players and spectators immediately stopped, stood, removed their caps and placed their hands over their hearts.
This practice at 4:45 each afternoon is a longtime tradition. If the wind is blowing just right, I can hear the music from our home on the west side or from my office up north. It’s nothing fancy, a simple recording — but it’s powerful. Years ago, I happened to be coming out of the academy bookstore with my parents when the music played on a cool, fall afternoon. Tears streamed down my mom and dad’s cheeks.
In reality, every town is the sum of its people, and a place is often defined by intangibles like alliances forged over coffee, strong faith partnerships and a patriotic fervor eliciting a poignant pause and salute.
But it’s the rock-ribbed principles of faith, hope and love — for God and for one another — upon which this city will rise or fall in the years to come. Long may she thrive in the shadow of Pikes Peak.
Paul J. Batura is a local writer. He can be reached via email at Paul@PaulBatura.com or on Twitter @PaulBatura