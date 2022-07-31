Misguided federal policy proposals are once again threatening to exacerbate America’s wounded economy and risk our nation’s competitive edge.
Congress and the White House seem to misunderstand economic pressure points and how implementing many of their recent legislative proposals would come at the detriment of American investment and innovation. While it is not unreasonable to have conversations about how best to pay down the inflationary national debt and projected trillion-dollar deficit, doing so with a corporate tax hike would be destructive to small businesses and the communities they serve throughout Colorado and the rest of the United States. Amid historic inflation, supply chain disruptions, interest rate increases, and further economic uncertainties, Sens. Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, and their Senate colleagues must oppose a corporate tax increase to protect workers, consumers, and small businesses alike.
While Americans are feeling the effects of inflation at grocery stores and gas pumps, a tax hike will make the pain worse by stifling business investment and raising costs and economic risks across the board. Consumer prices are at the highest rate since the 1980s, increasing by more than 9% year on year. Policymakers need to resist the temptation to hike tax rates if we are to have any hope of salvaging the economy that we are trying so hard to reinvigorate in the aftermath of the pandemic and global shocks.
Unilaterally raising corporate taxes, especially now, would be one of the worst economic decisions the United States could make, with negative repercussions domestically and in terms of trade and global competitiveness. Before imposing schemes like the “Build Back Better” proposal, federal lawmakers must factor in our major international competitors, as well as seriously consider the burden that would be placed on American businesses and families.
It is undeniable that increases in U.S. domestic and international tax rates would have negative effects on business expansion, hiring, wage growth, R&D investments, innovation, and U.S. competitiveness in the global economy. Specifically, the Corporate Profits Minimum Tax (otherwise known as the “book income minimum tax”) and the Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI) foreign earnings tax are unprecedented proposals that no other country in the world imposes on their business communities. The book minimum and GILTI taxes will inevitably make U.S. companies less competitive while undermining investment incentives across the board.
Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper put themselves out to Coloradoans as “moderates” who could usually see viewpoints from either side of the aisle. Now would be a good time to demonstrate that moderation, and display some economic understanding, and strongly — and publicly — oppose these tax increases. In light of his business experience, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to Sen. Hickenlooper that the proposed taxes will not just impact giant multinational corporations but will fall like a hammer on small businesses — not unlike the brewpub he once built. While prudent and responsible infrastructure investment is important for long-term economic growth, it cannot be paid for by mechanisms which are irresponsible and economically damaging. Lawmakers must avoid tax policy changes that would arrest economic growth, job creation and price relief.
Why these tax increases are even being considered given current circumstances is puzzling. Previous mismanagement of economic policy under the Biden administration has put us in the worst inflationary spiral in decades, and now some in Washington are looking to place as much as 70% of the corporate tax burden on individual U.S. workers and consumers. Additionally, given geopolitical tensions and potential developing threats, it is just as perplexing as to why the U.S. government would compromise our competitive edge and allow for other nations — not all of whom are friendly to us — to take advantage.
Americans have been struggling the past few years with a new unpredicted and unprecedented crisis around every corner. Now is not the time to add yet another financial weight to their shoulders. We must continue to urge Congress and our senators to oppose these tax increases and instead give our economy, our businesses, our families and our nation a chance to recover.
Rose Pugliese is a former Mesa County commissioner and a candidate for State House District 14.