With many States eliminating all COVID-19-related restrictions and delegating that decision-making to local governments, it is time to address the unreasonable restrictions imposed on gyms, fitness facilities, health clubs, exercise studios, and recreation centers.
The vast majority of these establishments have been disproportionately unable to secure government-funded pandemic support due to the configuration of their operations (i.e., their facility costs are much higher than their labor costs). Sadly, due to ill-considered public policies, many of these operations have ceased business.
Public health officials — often accused of being overly controlling — consistently have ignored the science and the health needs of our citizenry. Giving people the opportunity to be active again — after over a year of isolation — is an immediate need due to the severe physical and psychological damage so many have suffered.
The most recent infection and transmission rate studies show fully-vaccinated people defined as those who are two weeks past the completion of their vaccination protocols) are extremely unlikely to get COVID. This means fully-vaccinated people present no significant threat to others.
And the possibility of actual transmission by fully-vaccinated people to others who also are fully vaccinated asymptotically approaches zero. Hence, the science says anyone who is fully vaccinated no longer needs to wear a mask or socially distance.
Despite the science, some public officials understandably are likely to continue to impose mask restrictions due to their concern that having some people needing to be masked while others are unmasked would cause confusion.
That is, when we see an unmasked person, would that be because that person is fully vaccinated or because they refuse to wear a mask?
In uncontrolled public settings, this is challenging and, therefore, masking requirements may be seen as necessary for the public as a whole. However, in controlled settings this problem is easily solved. That is, the need for “unnecessary” masking and physical distancing can be eliminated entirely.
For example, at a gym, fitness center, health club, studio, recreation center, or similar facility, the operators control who enters their premises. They easily can give fully-vaccinated patrons a wristband, stamp, badge, sticker, or something else which prominently shows who has permission to not wear a mask. This is an approach which also could be deployed for large-scale indoor and outdoor public events.
This approach could be extended to anyone who recently (e.g., within 72 hours) tested negative for COVID, including those entering a facility by utilizing an onsite rapid test.
However, due to potential error rates (e.g., false negatives), this would have to be well-delineated before being put into use. Nevertheless, it should be an aspirational goal for Public Health officials.
For controlled environments, allowing facilities (e.g., gyms, fitness facilities, health clubs, studios, and recreation centers) to free fully-vaccinated patrons from masking, physical distancing, equipment limitations, and capacity requirements would be extraordinarily helpful to millions of citizens and to the thousands of facilities (especially the smaller ones) who have suffered severely from the pandemic.
The available data specific to these facilities have proven they have not been a source of COVID spread. A University of Oregon study, which examined 8.5 million Colorado facility check-ins, found that none of them were related to the 59 outbreaks which occurred in the relevant study period (www.bit.ly/GymsCOVID).
The study concluded, “Based on Colorado data as a proxy, there is no correlation between health club visits and COVID-19 cases.”
It also determined that, “Relative to other public spaces like restaurants and bars, health and fitness facilities are lower risk environments.” This followed a separate national study which found “1,155 cases of COVID-19 resulted from more than 49 million gym check-ins, 0.0023%.” This is an infinitesimal occurrence rate. This hard data informs us health, fitness, and recreation facilities cannot be classified as “super-spreaders” or even be classified as “spreaders” at any level. They always have been safe environments.
For obvious reason, the people who use these kinds of facilities probably are more health and safety conscious than the average person so they’re being very careful as well.
They do not need to have physical distancing or masking requirements imposed on them. They do not need to have equipment labeled “Off Limits” or removed from a facility.
These people can be depended on to make rational decisions. And, if they are fully vaccinated, the need for any of these restrictive measures no longer existss. Hopefully, public health officials at every level will “follow the science” and conform their policies accordingly. It’s time to free our gyms!
Aaron Harber is the host of “The Aaron Harber Show” (www.HarberTV.com/Info + Aaron@HarberTV.com).