When you were a child, and burst into tears over something small, your parent may have blurted, “Stop crying or I’ll give you something to cry about!” So, should we be crying over the issues in our party? And I mean, the Republican Party.
There are many crying out against the Republican Party, not realizing that despite its weaknesses, this is the Party that ended slavery, fights for equal treatment, defends property rights, celebrates freedom and the American dream. Without this Party and its candidates, human as they may be, we’d really have something to cry about.
But, the vilification of the GOP – the Great Opportunity Party – is stronger than ever. Most of the time things said against our Party are flat out false. Yet our Party, and often by extension our candidates, are dumped into a kind of witch’s brew cooked up by the left and labeled as a poison to society, to politics, and to culture.
Admittedly, we have some “family problems” but not enough to justify this shameless anti-republican propaganda. Still, to take a look at these issues, a quick primer on the Party may help.
The Republican Party, like other political parties, is composed of various, independent, yet interconnected, elements. The RNC — the Republican National Committee — is focused on supporting federal candidates in each state, and works most through state parties to get the job done.
The same relationship exists with the state party and each of the county party entities. Each county is governed by its own bylaws and in view of the state party’s bylaws and the RNC’s platform and principles.
Now, if we take a look at the party at the county level, we find that there are structural problems. For example, there is no lever of accountability in our bylaws to keep entrenched interests from trumping the efforts of party officers and other members. Resulting squabbles often manifest on social media and conservative talk radio rants.
This is may be why Republicans have gained a reputation for eating their own. Anyone who has engaged for any length of time within the Party or on campaigns would say this has even driven some from the Party.
This dynamic is real at the county level, but is it really worth crying over?
I would say “no” because the Republican Party is bigger than its problems. This party is bigger than any individual or group, and it’s bigger than any elected official with an “R” after their name. No person or group of people can ultimately hurt the principles that are bigger than any personality, or problem.
So, we may not be perfect, but we are the party of freedom. It’s our party that fights for Americans to live their own lives in an environment with the least amount of government control. It’s the Republican Party that fights for families to keep more of their hard-earned money, rather than be forced to give more of it to the government.
Don’t believe for one minute that “taking from the rich, to give to those less fortunate” is “fair.” Never forget that what made this country the preferred destination of the world’s oppressed was the opportunity to create one’s own success.
As someone who enjoys mentoring millennial and Gen Z Republican leaders, we have a responsibility to show the next generation that the party they will one day be leading is the party that made this country a beacon of freedom around the world.
If the policies of the extreme left prevail, we will lose our footing and the Constitution and Declaration of Independence will be undermined. Now, that is something to cry about.
Let’s hold high the principles of our party that promote the policies of freedom. If we don’t, and the extreme left — whose political philosophies seek to undermine the authority of our Constitution and Declaration — are voted into office, then we will have something to cry about.
Tamra Farah is a communications and public relations professional who served as the Chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, and as the Communications and Deputy State Director for Americans for Prosperity.