When Denver resident Lori was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 40, her doctors outlined their plan to treat her symptoms and manage her incurable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). She was incredibly relieved to know her agonizing pain and high fevers could soon be resolved. But Lori couldn’t start her doctor’s recommended treatment right away — instead, her insurance company forced her to first try and fail another medication. This process is known as step therapy.

Also referred to as “fail first,” step therapy is an insurer-mandated process that overrules doctor recommendations and disregards a patient’s specific medical needs. Ultimately, it’s a time-consuming process that can lead to worsened health outcomes. As there are no federal exceptions to step therapy, countless patients on employer-based insurance plans in Colorado and nationwide are forced to delay critical medical therapies, forced to try insurer-preferred options first, with these decisions often not aligning with the recommendations of their providers.

Although certain states, including Colorado, have passed legislation to help residents on state-regulated insurance plans, about half of those who receive their insurance through their employer are in federally regulated plans. These patients can still be subjected to a long and arduous step therapy appeals process. To address this gap, Congress must pass the Safe Step Act, a bill requiring health insurance companies to establish exceptions for step therapy protocols in federally regulated plans. These exceptions would help many patients left without proper medication coverage for lengthy periods. We urge Sen. John Hickenlooper to co-sponsor the Safe Step Act.

As a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Hickenlooper can help improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic diseases by supporting this legislation. The Safe Step Act will create a transparent, expeditious appeals process, allowing patients to get timely access to medications they need.

When treating chronic diseases, experienced health care providers are experts in understanding which medications will work for their patients. Lori’s doctors recommended biologic therapy as her treatment, but her insurer refused to cover the medication until she first tried and failed steroids. In treating inflammatory bowel disease, steroids are best suited for short term use to help control symptoms, but they can be dangerous when used for prolonged periods. Conversely, biologics are one of the most effective treatment options for inflammatory bowel disease; they can increase remission rates, delay disease progression and reduce surgical complications.

In Lori’s case, steroids did not resolve her symptoms. Lori’s doctors fought with the insurer for four months before getting approval for biologics, and it would take nine months to finally bring her disease under control. In that time, Crohn’s disease wreaked havoc on her digestive system. The high doses and prolonged steroid use caused kidney function issues, loss of bone density, significant weight gain, fatigue, and high blood pressure. She missed days of work, had no energy to see loved ones, and was physically unable to volunteer for her favorite nonprofits.

Waiting for insurer approval can lead to devastating consequences for patients. Debilitating symptoms of IBD include abdominal pain and cramping, fatigue, bloody stool, and rectal bleeding. Untreated or improperly treated IBD can also lead to serious, even life-threatening complications, like abscesses, bowel obstructions or perforations, and colorectal cancer. Some cases might require partial or complete surgical removal of the small or large intestine. Under the Safe Step Act, insurers will be required to respond in a timely manner to step therapy appeals, shortening the time spent by patients trying ineffective treatments. According to a survey of IBD patients, about 40% indicated they had been subjected to step therapy, and of those, 58% were required to fail two or more drugs before having access to the originally prescribed drug. Pediatric patients also suffer under step therapy. Our recent research has shown that prior authorizations and step therapy requests delayed the initiation of prescribed biologics, while also increasing the risks of hospitalization, surgery, and steroid use in pediatric patients with IBD.

Sen. Hickenlooper: we admire your commitment to ensuring all Americans can access high-quality, affordable health care. We urge you to champion our country’s chronic-disease patients. Your support of the Safe Step Act will help Coloradans and Americans get better care faster.

Michael Osso is the president and CEO of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, the world’s largest public foundation dedicated to creating a world free from inflammatory bowel disease. Frank Scott, MD, MSCE, is an expert in inflammatory bowel disease. Dr. Scott is an associate professor of medicine-gastroenterology at the University of Colorado.