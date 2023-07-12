I love the United States, Lady Liberty, and the Constitution, but I just can’t stand the 4th of July anymore.

It’s not that I’m a party-pooper or want to be antisocial. I display my American flag every year unless it’s raining. I used to love the red, white, and blue hoopla and hosted many memorable barbeques. I loved the crowds and infamous afternoon showers that were guaranteed to flood Memorial Park every year during the annual Symphony in the Park — the 1812 Overture, Fort Carson’s cannons, fireworks, and all of the people-watching.

I celebrated our country’s independence with thousands and loved every minute of it.

That was before I identified my life as Before Dogs (BD) or After Dogs (AD). Life BD was full of spontaneous dinners, long weekend rendezvous with friends, and yes, spending at least seven hours at Memorial Park, rain showers guaranteed, in anticipation of seeing the Colorado Springs Symphony and the sky explode into spectacular fireworks, on the Fourth of July.

Life AD, not so much, which brings me back to why I hate this particular holiday ...

I’ve spent four out of the last five Independence Days, at some point, in my bathroom with at least one dog, and I’m not talking about the two-legged kind. I’m talking about the canine creep that occurs every Fourth of July when the firecrackers start out simple in the morning and as the day unfolds, get progressively louder and more aggravating. By dusk, my nerves on edge, dogs pant nonstop, the canine creep begins.

Guaranteed clockwork, every year, the witching hour has arrived. Like Velcro glued to my legs, the dogs follow me everywhere and by mid-evening, we eventually end up in the bathroom where I want to castrate all of my partying neighbors.

I’m sick of hearing the onslaught of rapid-fire crackles and pops that begin weeks in advance and follow weeks afterwards.

Too many hours of men and kids charging into the night with full rounds of pyromania and “KABOOMS!” that never seem to end. It’s when dogs fly the coop or, in my case, end up in the bathroom with me, fan blowing loudly to muffle the explosions, until another Fourth of July passes.

I miss those days when most of the city seemed happy with one fireworks celebration, instead of nine scattered throughout the city.

Now, in addition to those firecrackers, too many seem to think they have the right to buy their own fireworks and terrorize their neighbors for hours, and often days on end. When is “enough enough”?

I beg St. Francis to show mercy on my dogs as they tremble and whine in constant fear. It doesn’t always work very well, so I also pray for a deluge of rain that will drown out the fireworks and send my neighbors back inside before 10 p.m.

This year, my prayers were almost answered. The exploding firecrackers were replaced by exploding thunder. Better rethink my strategy before the next Fourth of July creeps up on me. Maybe I should take the dogs camping next year. The odds might be better of less rain and more peace and quiet.

Jeanie McIntyre has two rescue dogs and is retired from an administrative and marketing career. She has been a resident of the Pikes Peak region since 1978, living in both, El Paso and Teller counties. During her career, Jeanie worked for some of the largest private employers, in Colorado Springs, and has been a volunteer in the Pikes Peak region since she moved here in 1978.