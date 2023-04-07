It was sad to witness the misunderstanding in the official viewpoint of The Gazette in its March 30 editorial against “Social Impact.” Since the paper’s statement of principals is to “Inform; not Lecture or Divide,” I am eager to add to this conversation and balance the discussion.

As a business professor, I had to wince when the editorial needed to refer to Karl Marx to support their thesis that academia should focus on profit alone. A study of Marx finds a troubled person who didn’t write the final draft of most of his work. His collaborator, Friedrich Engels, a freelance newspaper columnist, cleaned up most of the thought. Marx and Engels were interesting; both could barely hold on to jobs for more than six months without being fired. Twice they were both driven out of their countries. Neither have owned a business, met a payroll, or taken a risk to build a company that converted resources into sought-after goods and services. Yet, they believed the common worker, the proletariat, not the owners, should manage operations by controlling the land, capital and workforce. Curious source to quote by our local newspaper.

The Social Impact business model is carefully crafted and focused on purpose and profit. This model goes beyond profit myopia for the company’s owners and shareholders. Instead, it prioritizes the creation of social value as its primary goal. Nationwide, thousands of businesses are adopting this model. This explains why academia has expanded the business curriculum to prepare our future social and civic leaders to build a better world.

The unique difference between a strictly for-profit and a Social Impact business is simple. Each time the purpose-driven owner hears that sweet sound of the cash register’s ring, they know someone is being assisted toward a better life. It is not an annual program of donating employee time or carefully budgeted money to a social cause. Instead, it’s a daily effort to create social improvement through profitable business activities.

A glance at the National Institute for Social Impact website displays the typical characteristics of local and national businesses. They are focused on addressing a specific social or environmental problem, such as poverty, climate change or inequality.

You find them in entrepreneurial retail shops, education, health care, finance, renewable energy, etc. They have designed into their business plan’s DNA innovative and sustainable practices to achieve their business and social objectives. A visit to Packed With Purpose.gifts will reveal over 150 local and international purpose-driven companies making a positive social change because of their food products.

We have found that the most unique and essential aspect of Social Impact companies is a shared mission with stakeholders, including customers, suppliers, employees, and community organizations. Indeed, many Social Impact companies will only do business with suppliers if they are likewise sustainable and adhere to fair trade principles.

The Social Impact business model works! Facts from Maker and Moxie.com highlight that:

63% of consumers prefer to purchase from purpose-driven brands.

80% of consumers feel they are making a positive difference with these brands.

66% would switch their traditional product for a purpose-driven one.

and 52% of women and 44% of men prefer to invest in Social Impact companies, according to Cerulli Associates.

To quote Merriam-Webster, journalism is “characterized by a direct presentation of facts or description of events without an attempt at interpretation.”

So, I hope the Gazette editorial board will reach out to any of the 100+-plus Social Impact entrepreneurs in town — or perhaps the National Institute for Social Impact, for an interview. Please do a properly balanced study of the pros and cons. Then, I will look forward to the nonbiased, balanced, informative editorial as they have done for these past 150 years.

Dennis Natali, Ph.D., is a professor of Business at Pike Peak State College and a certified Social Impact strategist.