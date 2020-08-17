Over the last several months, I’ve traveled all across our great state and I can tell you that Coloradans are excited to deliver Colorado for President Donald Trump this November.
President Trump’s record of fighting for Colorado, and our nation, ensures that come Election Day there will be another four years of America First in the White House.
As President Trump continues leading our nation and fighting to “Keep America Great,” it is a reminder of how much Coloradans have been able to achieve during the last three and a half years under President Trump’s strong leadership.
As we approach November, the stakes couldn’t be higher and the gap between the Republican Party’s result-driven agenda and the Democrat’s radical, big government socialist policies could not be wider.
Since 2019, the Republican Party of Colorado, Gardner for Senate, and the Trump Campaign have been working hand in glove to create a historic field program that is recruiting, training, and deploying thousands of volunteers to reach out to voters in all four corners of Colorado. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign just recently announced one of their first slew of hires….with less than 90 days before Election Day.
The Republican National Committee and Trump Campaign have invested a historic amount of resources into Colorado because of the fact that President Trump can and will win here.
Under the direction of our Trump Victory State Director, Jefferson Thomas, we have created a statewide organization with nearly 50 field staffers, 12 field offices, and a volunteer army of over 17,000 trained volunteers that will help lead us to victory this November.
Our field team is firing on all cylinders and is rapidly approaching three million voter contacts so far this cycle.
When the pandemic hit in March, our team transitioned overnight to 100% online activities. They never skipped a beat and made over two million phone calls to voters across the state.
As we approach the final stretch of this campaign season, I have full trust and confidence in the united team we have built, that will deliver Colorado for President Trump, re-elect Senator Cory Gardner, and fight to regain the majority in the Colorado Legislature. When the dust settles, it will come down to who worked the hardest with the limited amount of time on the clock — and there is no doubt in my mind that we will have put in the work.
We have seen that Coloradans are excited about President Trump, Senator Gardner, and the results that they continue to deliver for all of us. From moving the Bureau of Land Management to Grand Junction, to keeping Space Command in Colorado, to passing tax cuts that help middle class families, it’s clear that Coloradans want four more years of Promises Made, Promises Kept.
A Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration would deliver economic disaster, higher taxes, open borders, closed schools, and anarchy.
Look no further than the Biden-Sanders “Unity Platform” for a preview of the big government, bankrupting policies they are planning to implement.
President Trump has proven that he will always put America first and is the fighter we need to continue leading our nation through the Great American Comeback. Our team in Colorado is fighting hard every day to ensure that President Trump, Senator Gardner, and our Republicans up and down the ballot win in November and protect America from these costly, socialist policies.
Ken Buck is the Chairman of the Colorado Republican Committee. He also serves as Representative for CO-04 in the United States Congress.