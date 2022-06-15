Before I had the honor of representing you in the Colorado House of Representatives, I worked as a teacher for over 20 years. I’ve served in many capacities in education, as a department chair, staff development and a team leader. I’ve learned first-hand how the policies enacted by the General Assembly directly impact the lives of teachers and students across the state.
That’s why I ran to be a state representative — I wanted to be a part of the solution to enact policies that will support teachers in their jobs and empower our students for success. In 2021, we learned that over 50% of Colorado students in grades 3, 5, and 7 are not meeting grade-level expectations in English and math. I remember the frustration my students experienced when they were struggling with a concept or to catch up to their peers.
It’s beyond time for our students to have the educational options they deserve to ensure they are able to learn in the way that works best for them. Every child deserves an education that works for them and every parent deserves the right to make those decisions about what is best for their child.
This legislative session, I focused on you — the families in my district. I sponsored legislation that directly impacts and equips our teachers and students to succeed.
HB22-1110, the Board of Education Executive Session Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis, clarifies how school districts choose which candidate to select as superintendent when a district has multiple candidates in the final stages of selection.
Clarifying this process is a key part of ensuring that school districts make the best decisions when choosing superintendents and have in-depth conversations about how these candidates will impact students.
HB22-1255, the Improve Higher Education for Students With a Disability Act, which was also signed into law by Polis, requires the Department of Higher Education to report on data relating to outcomes for students with a disability in their “State Measurement for Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent (SMART) Government Act” hearing. This will allow meaningful changes to be put into place and ensure postsecondary schools are held accountable to these changes.
HB22-1107, the Inclusive Higher Education Opportunities Act, which is scheduled to be signed by the governor, creates the Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program in the Department of Higher Education, which will be used to establish or expand higher education programs for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
HB22-1057, the Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA) Employment After Teacher Retirement Act temporarily waives the limits set by PERA that prohibits retired teachers from serving as substitute teachers, in any school districts where there are critical substitute teacher shortages. This bill was one of the first from this legislative session to be signed into law by the Governor and has made a difference in school districts across the state, ensuring that students get the quality education and support they need.
As an educator, I listened to parents, students, and teachers. As a legislator, I have continued to listen to you and to work with my colleagues across the aisle to find proven solutions for Colorado.
Moving forward in Colorado, I will continue to push for transparency in education and fight for parental and educational choice to always be a top priority. This legislative session, Colorado Republicans joined together to prioritize educational choice. In fact, it was one of our three top priorities in our Commitment to Colorado. Colorado’s one-size-fits-all system has failed our most vulnerable; we cannot let that continue to happen.
Our Commitment to Colorado also prioritized making Colorado affordable, public safety, and of course, educational choice. I have heard from you, my constituents, about how these issues have been keeping you up at night.
Colorado deserves public policy that makes it more affordable and safe to raise a family here, and our students deserve an education worthy of their potential and world-changing dreams.
Rep. Mary Bradfield (R-Colorado Springs) represents the 21st District in the Colorado House of Representatives.