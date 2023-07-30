The 988 suicide crisis hotline marked a one year anniversary recently. Reporting shows it received 5 million contacts in its first year, further evidence of America’s complicated mental health challenge that the U.S. surgeon general recently identified as a crisis.

A driving force is often disconnection from friends and family, and that isolation is commonly felt by military members and veterans, both of which have long played a major role in Colorado.

Data shows that two-thirds of veterans who die by suicide have had no contact with support services such as the Department of Veterans Affairs. And the VA reports that the rate of suicide among veterans is almost double the rest of the U.S.

Leaders such as U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado are taking notice and calling on their constituents and Americans alike to take simple yet meaningful action.

In a fragmented information landscape, they should take note of the call to action and step up to help their sisters and brothers who defended this country.

The campaign is called Warrior Call, and it will culminate on Nov. 12 as National Warrior Call Day. Marking of the date was passed by the U.S. Senate in 2022 and is expected to do so again in 2023, this time with even more support across the legislative body. Leaders in the U.S. House have also supported the initiative in a bipartisan manner.

So, too, have scores of veteran advocates, Medal of Honor recipients and former leaders of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Warrior Call asks Americans to make a call to a veteran or service member and connect them with support if they need it, because isolation often is a precursor to suicidal ideation.

In addition to post-traumatic stress, invisible wounds linked to an underlying and undiagnosed traumatic brain injury can mirror many mental health conditions and spark isolation and suicidal ideation.

In addition, the moral injury a service member might suffer — witnessing death and damage up close and participating in it — can do the same.

“We have an obligation to support the men and women in uniform who have sacrificed so much to serve our country and keep us safe,” Sen. Bennet said.

Troublingly, the suicide rate for vets in Colorado and elsewhere might actually be much higher. Many other deaths might not be reported or classified as suicide because the evidence doesn’t support a death determination.

This is a statistical “gray zone,” especially as society wrestles with alcohol and opioid addiction.

A national study found significant disparities between state and VA data and a large error rate in how the VA accounts for deaths of vets. The group found that the suicide rate represented in the eight states was much greater, at 1.37 times the rate reported by the VA. And when researchers added in veterans whose deaths were from self-injury, including overdose deaths and other behavior closely aligned with self-harm or suicide, the rate of suicide was 2.4 times higher than the rate the VA reports.

Warrior Call implores those partaking to point suffering individuals to resources, such as those hosted by Vets 4 Warriors or the 988 hotline. It is not hyperbole to say that one call can save a life. Veteran advocates across the nation have experienced this reality.

By enlisting Coloradans to make a call to a veteran and assess their well-being, Warrior Call — be it today, tomorrow or Nov. 12 on National Warrior Call Day — must be part of a statewide commitment. It can make a difference, it can save lives.

Frank Larkin is chief operations officer of Troops First Foundation and chair of Warrior Call.