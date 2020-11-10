Recent headlines indicate yet another “surge” in COVID-19 infections in El Paso County. Some area school districts are considering going to a full online platform through the end of July. A large factor in this decision is the untenable health department rules requiring classroom and cohort quarantine resulting from only two positive cases across a 14-day period.
El Paso County is currently home to 120,000 K-12 students whose education has been significantly diluted since March 12. This includes reduced socialization with peers, mental health support and food stability. There are most likely thousands of kids now in El Paso County who will never recover the educational path that has been taken from them. An increase in the number of drop outs is expected to be seen nationwide. In the best of times, more than half of Colorado’s third through eighth graders do not test proficient in reading, writing and math. One can only imagine the catastrophic effect this year will have on our children attaining basic literacy skills.
In District 12, our elementary students have been successfully attending school every day since August. Our seventh through twelve graders have been attending school every other day since early September. Sadly, these 1,800 students have been in school for only about 15 days in the last eight months. This is what we have learned so far:
• Our kids do an excellent job following all health protocols under the constant supervision of our staff including mask wearing, social distancing, increased hygiene et. al. As a result, there has been no incidence of infection occurring in school with all positive cases traced to outside exposure. Nationwide, K-12 schools have not been identified as a source of spread.
• While our staff has done an outstanding job rising to the demands of combined online and in- person learning (as well as full online), it is neither an adequate nor a sustainable long-term replacement for everyday in-person learning. This is especially true for at risk students and those in the difficult transition years of first year of junior high and first year of high school.
• Due to unique training challenges of operating partial and full online instruction, it is nearly impossible for us to find substitute teachers. When requirements around cohort and close contact quarantines necessitate sending healthy staff members home, it often results in sending home additional cohorts, or the entire building, due to the lack of staff to continue to operate.
While we don’t mean to minimize the tragedy of COVID, it is clear the pandemic can no longer justify depriving our kids of their right to the best education they can receive. At this point it seems possible we could be dealing with multiple “surges” across the coming months and be in the same situation one year from now. Since we have no clear path out of COVID risk, our only option is to change the policy around COVID management. Elected officials and protocol decision makers need to commit to establishing a protective bubble around education of our youth that is not subject to monthly fluctuation of community virus numbers.
We are working toward returning to everyday learning for every student and request relief from the rules around required quarantines in our schools.
When a student or teacher gets sick, they need to go home to recover and quarantine for the required period. The students and teachers who are healthy need to continue the absolutely essential work of education. These are the rules being followed by grocery stores, restaurants and the other numerous businesses who aren’t repeatedly closing for two-week periods based upon two cases over a 14-day period. K-12 schools have not been identified as a source of spread. We are resolute and united in our conviction that the ongoing cost of continued education deprivation of our youth is exponentially greater than the potential health risks to our kids, teachers and community. For a young person there is no business more essential than their school.
Cheyenne Mountain District 12 Board of Education members are:Monica Peloso, President; Russell Ross, Vice President; Randy Case, Treasurer; Susan Mellow, Secretary; Nissa Steinhour, Director.