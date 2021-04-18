As a former police officer and a retired superintendent of schools, I am deeply concerned about the police use of excessive force as it appears to center around people of color and the inequality of treatment and lack of justice afforded to men and women of color when it comes to law enforcement. This issue is portrayed daily on the national news broadcasts and has happened far too long and to far too many innocent and nonviolent people.
I fully support our police because their jobs are extremely dangerous, and they put their lives on the line for us every day. As with any profession, however, there are some police officers who are not deserving of the job which they are entrusted to do. There are some police officers who blatantly and intentionally use excessive and deadly force, and, in most cases, they are rarely punished or disciplined for their unlawful behavior. Being that the police officers are protected by the powerful police union and have qualified immunity, these officers remain on the police force and therefore, give the police officers who are doing their job in serving and protecting our communities lawfully, a negative image.
Systemic police reform is definitely needed to rid police departments of police officers who are acting unlawfully and doing a disservice to their job, the citizens and their communities. If it were not for the police body cam or someone videotaping these incidents, the public would never get the accurate information, be able to see what is happening or the event would go covered up. We, as taxpayers, are the ones who end of footing the bills for millions of dollars in lawsuits for these inappropriate actions taken by a very few police officers.
Policing needs to be reformed and policies evaluated so that misconduct does not continue to be the norm. Colorado Springs is not excused from the use of extreme excessive force used by certain officers on its police force.
One example, as referenced in an article published in The Gazette, July 16, a CSPD officer, Lucas Aragon, was heard saying, to another officer, on the audio of his body-worn camera, “let’s shoot this dude” referring to shooting a domestic dispute suspect. His reprimand was to receive verbal counseling and additional training.
Subsequently, on Feb. 27, 2020, Desmond Hayes, an African American male, was considered a suspect to a robbery. Hayes approached the personal vehicle of Aragon, an off-duty CSPD officer, at a fast-food drive-thru window. Following actions by Hayes, the results ended by him being shot nine times by Aragon. Desmond was alleged to have had threatened the officer with a gun.
During the on-scene investigation, it was revealed that Hayes’ jacket contained beer bottles, not a gun. The district attorney determined the officer acted in self-defense and deadly force was warranted, therefore, no charges were filed against the same officer who had previously said in another case, “let’s shoot this dude.”
Systemic and substantive reform needs to happen in policing so that routine and nonviolent traffic stops of young boys and men of color do not continue to result in death and ideally, minority families will no longer have to constantly and consistently have “the talk” with their sons, grandsons, nephews, brothers, fathers and uncles nor have to be worried if their loved one will return home, as opposed to their white counterparts.
Let us continue to support our law enforcement officers but hold the ones in the wrong accountable for their misconduct and have a justice system that is equitable for all citizens. No one is above the law.
Ronald J. Wynn is a retired educator.