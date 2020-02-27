Coloradans are struggling. The out-of-control price of prescription drugs has burdened countless patients, seniors and their families across our state.
Too often I hear stories from my constituents about how high prices have left many worried about paying next month’s rent or putting food on the table. Others have relayed heartbreaking stories about how the high prices of prescription drugs have led a loved one to ration their much-needed medication with devastating consequences. In fact, a survey found that nearly 40% of Colorado patients stopped taking their medication as prescribed due to cost.
Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry continues to raise prices and keep them high to pad their bottom line. Already this year, brand-name drug companies have increased prices on hundreds of prescription drugs. And over the first half of 2019, drug prices climbed over 10% — four times faster than the rate of inflation.
Year after year, Big Pharma gets away with this egregious behavior by employing a number of price gouging and anti-competitive tactics and by spending tens of millions of dollars on an army of lobbyists — more than any other industry.
From purposefully keeping their pricing practices in the dark and using ‘charitable’ kickback schemes to block generic competition and over-patenting older drugs, brand name drug manufacturers have a seemingly limitless arsenal of maneuvers that allow them to game the system and bank sky-high profits — all the while Colorado patients struggle.
Enough is enough. It’s time for our elected leaders in Washington to act to hold Big Pharma accountable. Coloradans agree. An independent poll found that over 70% of Coloradans hold brand-name drug companies responsible for rising prescription drug prices and nearly 75% want Congress to pass bipartisan drug pricing solutions.
Fortunately, there are a number of solutions being considered on Capitol Hill that would hold Big Pharma accountable and deliver much needed relief for Coloradan patients. These solutions have won support from President Donald Trump who recently pledged to sign bipartisan drug pricing legislation into law during the State of the Union address.
The measures would help hold Big Pharma accountable and lower prescription drug prices by keeping price increases below the rate of inflation, boosting transparency, encouraging competition and reforming to Medicare Part D.
The Medicare Part D reforms would provide relief for nearly 700,000 Coloradans by capping out-of-pocket costs and by disincentivizing Big Pharma’s price-gouging by shifting significant liability to brand-name drug companies in the catastrophic phase.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates these solutions would save American taxpayers $100 billion in federal spending. The Congressional Budget Office also estimates that the Medicare Part D reforms would save seniors $35 billion in lower out-of-pocket costs and premiums. It also concludes these measures would lower drug prices for millions more Americans who rely on private insurance for their prescription drug coverage.
These solutions are a no-brainer. It’s simply up to Congress to act. Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Col.) must join many of his Republican colleagues in the Senate including Western Sens. Steve Daines and Martha McSally and our own Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Col.) by endorsing these measures and working to get them passed quickly on the Senate floor and onto the president’s desk.
We need our elected officials in Washington to hold Big Pharma accountable now.
State Rep. Dave Williams serves in the Colorado General Assembly representing House District 15, which encompasses Colorado Springs and Cimarron Hills in El Paso County.