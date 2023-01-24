“Corporate raider.” It’s a phrase that strikes fear into boardrooms across America, and provokes feelings of disdain among many ordinary Americans, who rightly blame these raiders — or “activist investors,” as they now prefer to be called — for seizing control of America’s most storied companies, carving them up, and selling them off for parts.
From Trans World Airlines in the 1980s to Sears and Kmart in the early 2000s, dozens of once-thriving firms have been gutted by activist investors who were more interested in financial engineering and turning a quick profit than growing the companies for the long-haul.
Critics normally decry raiders’ callousness towards workers. And it’s certainly true that the arrival of activist investors often leads to massive layoffs.
But what’s less obvious is that regular consumers suffer too. When activists slash research and development efforts, staffing, and cut other expenses to the bone, it means worse service and foregone products for everyday Americans. And especially when activist investors attack biotech companies, their greed can have life or death consequences.
In the deregulatory craze of the 1980s, the country’s most famous — or perhaps infamous — corporate raiders like Carl Icahn, Nelson Peltz, and T. Boone Pickens often pursued “leveraged buyouts,” using borrowed money to purchase entire companies in deals that commanded front-page headlines.
Today’s activist investors typically prefer a less flashy approach. They acquire a minority share of a company and then demand a significant share of board seats, which allows the activist to boss executives around and force them to embark on strategies and business plans designed to boost share prices in the short term, even if that means sacrificing the long-term health of the company.
If the existing board grants that request, activists get their way. If the board refuses, activist investors can launch a “proxy fight,” seeking to convince other large shareholders to oust the board and appoint a more pliant new one.
Consider one ongoing proxy fight that has attracted considerable media attention in recent months. In 2022, the activist investing firm, Politan Capital Management, acquired an almost 9% stake in the medical device manufacturer Masimo and subsequently demanded 40% of Masimo’s board seats. Masimo’s board, realizing that Politan would likely pare back the company’s promising, but expensive, investment in the over-the-counter medical device market, balked and took countermeasures to fend off Politan, which are now the subject of litigation in Delaware Chancery Court.
In most cases, activists are just looking for a quick jump in the stock price so they can cash out and move on. Activists hold the shares in their “target” companies for a median of only 423 days, according to one study from the Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations. They don’t care what happens after they divest.
That’s why so many activists call for patently short-sighted measures, like slashing research and development budgets or spinning off business units that have enormous long-term potential.
Destroying a company’s growth prospects in order to pay out bigger shareholder dividends makes no sense for executives or investors who are planning five, ten, even twenty years down the road. But for an activist who won’t have any stake in the company a year from now, it can be a sensible — albeit cold-hearted — decision.
This isn’t theoretical — that’s precisely what happens in successful activist takeovers. R&D gets cut by more than half, on average, after activists take the reins. DuPont chemical company famously cut its R&D budget because of an activist campaign.
The harm from cuts to R&D can be a matter of life or death in health-related sectors like biotech. Abandoning work on cutting-edge medical technologies exacts a toll not only on a company’s viability, but a social cost in lost lives and diminished quality of life.
Unfortunately, the scourge of short-termism is only increasing. The number of newly launched activist campaigns jumped nearly 40% between 2021 and 2022.
Greater government restrictions on activist investors would help at the margins. But ultimately, if ordinary shareholders want to do right by themselves, as well as their workers and consumers, they’ll need to vote against the recommendations of fast-buck artists.
Regina Thomson is the president of the Colorado Issues Coalition, as well as president of The Right Voices.