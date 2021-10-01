The lifeblood of our representative democracy is free and fair elections. “We the People” set the course of our government by voting and making our voices heard.
Unfortunately, confidence in the election process has suffered from nationwide voter fraud conspiracy theories which purport, without evidence, that the 2020 Presidential Election was “stolen” due to fraud. A small number of people persist in questioning the validity of the election results.
I can assure you the election was not stolen in the State of Colorado, or in El Paso County. The Elections Department of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has layers of processes, procedures, checks and balances to ensure fair, transparent, secure, and accurate elections.
We are diligent in maintaining a pristine voter registration list, ensuring only legally qualified citizens receive a ballot. Following federal law, state law and Colorado Secretary of State rules we check our database against numerous sources. This increases accuracy, removes deceased voters, and reduces the chance of someone voting twice in another state. The Department of Homeland Security data is referenced to ensure that non-citizens are not registered to vote.
Signature verification is done for every returned ballot envelope. If a ballot envelope is missing the signature or the signature doesn’t match the voter’s record, the voter is provided an opportunity to “cure” the situation. If it is not “cured” within eight days of Election Day, the envelope is never opened, and the ballot never counted.
This robust process is facilitated by teams of bipartisan election judges, who are appointed by both political parties.
The election processing and tabulation rooms are under rigid access control with 24/7 camera surveillance and key card access. Tabulation equipment is not connected to the internet or any outside network and employs password control. Our equipment is certified by the Federal Election Assistance Commission and the Secretary of State. The election software is tested and certified by a federal government independent testing laboratory to the Secretary of State and then securely installed by the Secretary of State’s office.
El Paso County has used the same tabulation vendor and print vendor for the past seven elections with flawless performance. This equipment accurately tabulated El Paso County voters’ choices regardless of political party. Past local undisputed winners include, Dave Williams-R, Marc Snyder-D, Tony Exum-D, Wayne Williams-R and Donald Trump-R.
Post-election audits are conducted by bipartisan election judges and canvass board members. In the Risk Limiting Audit randomly selected paper ballots are compared to the record of votes cast. We consistently pass the audits with “flying colors.”
We endeavor to do more to increase transparency and accountability. Following the November 2020 Election, we released the ballot images free of charge and its corresponding machine cast vote record. We made available an online Ballot Audit Tool so citizens can conduct their own audit. We had the nationally certified ballot audit group Clear Ballot perform a comparison audit that aligned with the results that our election equipment certified in November and confirmed the Presidential Election.
Following this year’s Coordinated Election, the ballot images and machine cast vote record again will be made available to citizens at no charge. They also can use the Ballot Audit Tool that will be placed online to conduct their own audit of the election.
Ballots will be mailed to El Paso County voters in a few days and you are encouraged to vote your ballot and return it early. An overwhelming 95% of voters show their confidence in our system by voting their mail ballot rather than in person. The popularity of our mail ballot system is evident among Republicans, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters. Colorado’s success with mail ballot elections is renowned and other states rely on our expertise when considering the adoption of a mail ballot system for their own jurisdiction.
Our elections team has received national and local awards for their innovative and professional excellence in election management. Voters in El Paso County can be confident in our elections. Misinformation threatens that confidence.
Please take responsibility and help cease misinformation. Have confidence in our elections and vote! Our representative democracy depends on us all.
Chuck Broerman is the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.