Everybody has their favorite “go-to” in the Pikes Peak region — those spots we retreat to for celebration or even contemplation — and these locations are as varied as the people themselves who frequent them.
In fact, there’s no shortage of traditional “happy places” in southern Colorado. From the majestic summit and forests of Pikes Peak and the ragged red rocks of the Garden of the Gods to restaurants and resorts, our city and surrounding area is a remarkable oasis that was, almost miraculously, created on a barren, windswept high desert over a century and a half ago.
But despite the diversity and eclectic nature of these sights and scenes, some famous, some not, I’ve concluded they all have one thing in common, and it might sound so silly as to be utterly obvious:
The happiest places in Colorado Springs are filled with the happiest people.
The secret to happiness is really no secret at all. Contentment is best found doing what you love with the people you love to be with.
America is the only country in the world where “happiness” is included in its founding documents. Our pursuit of it is a foundational tenet and a highly valued one, which is why we don’t take kindly to being told where we can’t go or do or being mandated to do something that might violate our deeply held convictions.
But the older I get, the more I agree with Abraham Lincoln, who wisely observed, “We’re just about as happy as we make up our minds to be.”
When the legendary and prolific hymn writer Fanny Crosby, who was blind, was just 8-years-old, she wrote the following poem: “Oh, what a happy child I am, Although I cannot see! I am resolved that in this world, contented I will be!”
Running the trails of Garden of the Gods or zig zagging the switchbacks of Barr Trail at first light is breathtaking — but running those miles with friends as you discuss your hopes and dreams, along with whatever frustrations you might be facing, is the best and happiest medicine of all.
The Broadmoor Hotel is a five-star jewel and the site of countless happy occasions for many. A simple walk around the lake makes for a beautiful outing. But memories of strolling there as a young boy with my late mom and dad — and touring the World Arena ice rink and the site of the “Miracle on Ice” gold-medal Olympic hockey team? Priceless.
I’ve worked for Focus on the Family for the last 25 years. Over 200,000 parents and children visit our welcome center and the Whit’s End soda shop each year. There’s a contagious spirit of happiness there, because kids instinctively and intuitively know how to have fun — and because moms and dads are happy when they see their sons and daughters having a good time.
Our city’s churches are happy and joy-filled places, because the people who attend them know ultimate happiness is found serving others as we acknowledge there is a power and presence in this world far greater than ourselves.
Before it becomes a destination, happiness is a decision. Americans are weary as we begin the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the very best way to overcome this lingering malaise is to choose to be happy. If you’ll do it, you might just be surprised how happy the people and places around you turn out to be.
Paul J. Batura is a writer based in Colorado Springs. He can be reached via email at Paul@PaulBatura.com or on Twitter @PaulBatura.