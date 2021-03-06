Reading the Gazette’s forceful Feb. 24 editorial on the unfounded consequences of Rep. Deb Haaland becoming Secretary of the Interior, as a Sicangu-Lakota Indigenous woman I feel compelled to speak out. Haaland is not how the Gazette board describes her.
Rep. Haaland has a firm grasp on the meaning of environmental justice, human health and wildlife protections. She carries a deep understanding of America’s beautiful landscapes and the cultural heritage sites that celebrate the sacred spirit embodied in those landscapes. Indigenous people have consistently been on the front lines of systematic racism and environmental racism. As Indigenous people, we have relationships with this land and each other which provides a key foundation for belief systems, identity, knowledge, and livelihood practices that underlie mechanisms through which environmental change is experienced, understood, resisted and responded to. We deeply hope that Rep. Haaland can bring these perspectives to the forefront as the likely incoming secretary of the Interior.
Haaland’s position as vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, which includes being chair of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands and a member of the Subcommittee on Indigenous Peoples of the United States, brings with it an astute working knowledge of environmental protections, land and water conservation, energy issues, and the opportunity to accelerate clean energy projects on federal land.
As the Gazette notes, Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to lead Interior or any other cabinet agency. The Gazette’s editorial mocks the headlines from the Washington Post, New York Times, and USA Today calling Haaland’s nomination “a creepy obsession with ethnicity among the mainstream media and other left-wing establishments.” Surely, the Gazette understands that Haaland’s nomination and likely confirmation is historic from any vantage point and how much Haaland’s nomination means to Indigenous people and other minority groups.
For me, this is one of the more historic moments in my life as an Indigenous woman and leader. We need Haaland more now than ever, and she is our hope to help us become less invisible in society and in the debate over our lands and natural resources.
The editorial brings up numerous concerns about Haaland that she has put to rest. At her Senate confirmation hearing, she expressed her agreement that the U.S. will continue to rely on fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas, even as it moves toward President Joe Biden’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by midcentury. She noted the transition to clean energy “is not going to happen overnight.” She continued, “there’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come. I know how important oil and gas revenues are to fund critical services.”
While I and others in our community would like to see the energy transition happen more quickly and in a just and equitable manner for workers and frontline communities, we as Indigenous people recognize that being in a position of power in the colonizers’ system is difficult. We cautiously put our hopes and dreams on the back of Haaland. My and Haaland’s ethnicity teaches us that we must take care of the Earth so that the Earth will sustain us in return. This is the ancient wisdom that connects our natural world to human interactions.
It is what we need in a public lands chief, and it is the gift that Haaland most offers to the care of America’s cherished public lands and waters.
While Rep. Haaland might be the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior, she will not be the last. We are thankful that she and others to follow will bring a deep reverence for Mother Earth to safeguard America’s magnificent lands and waters, helping to shape policy and the future of this country for generations to come.
Micaela Iron Shell-Dominguez is a Sicangu-Lakota and Chicana, born and raised in Denver. She is the director of Operations and Secretary for the International Indigenous Youth Council, coordinates Spirit of the Sun’s social justice empowerment efforts and is co-founder of Womxn From The Mountain.