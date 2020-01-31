Last Thursday, Jan. 23, at its first figure-setting hearing for Colorado’s FY2020-2021 state budget, the General Assembly’s Joint Budget Committee voted unanimously to deny the governor’s request for funds to launch a Paid Family Leave benefit for state employees. A similar proposal was rejected by the committee last year as well. So, why are so many people surprised by the budget committee’s action?
Colorado Public Radio thought the decision worthy of a news segment the following day, and Gov. Jared Polis expressed disappointment at the “unfortunate” rejection and offered hope the decision might be reversed later in the budget process.
Let’s hope not. What many supposedly well-informed Capitol observers often forget is that by law and tradition, the committee must budget to current law, not to what legislators might wish the law to be or what is being proposed in new legislation.
The committee staff’s analysis and recommendation merely pointed out that current law does not authorize either the governor or his appointed Personnel Department director to create a Paid Family Leave benefit for state employees. The question is not a matter of funding, it is a matter of proper authority. Before the budget committee can consider putting money into such a program, it must be created by affirmative vote of both chambers of the Legislature. Oops!
It might come as a surprise to many, but creating a paid family leave for state employees is not a simple matter because there are many options and values involved in structuring and financing an employee benefit program. No one should be surprised to learn that not one of our neighboring states has adopted the kind of state employee benefit program envisioned in the governor’s proposal.
In fact, the committee’s professional staff took the trouble to consult the National Conference of State Legislators to see what other states are doing in this realm. Only 14 of 50 states — less than 30% — have a paid family leave program for state employees, and no two of them are identical. A new benefit program for Colorado state employees would have to decide among several options with regard to coverage, benefits and financing. It is also curious that the governor’s proposal contained not one morsel of evidence nor any poll demonstrating that state employees prioritize this proposed benefit over an additional bump in base salary.
Thus, it should not be surprising that the state Legislature’s budget committee insisted that the General Assembly must first create the program through legislation before the annual state budget can include funding for the program. Any bill creating the program must contain an appropriations clause covering the estimated first-year costs of the program as described in the legislation.
Nowhere does the Colorado Constitution give the governor the power to create laws by way of executive order or administrative rulemaking. Administrative rules must be based on statute, specifically, on the “plain language” of a statute, not on wishful thinking, regardless of a governor’s policy goals. Surely, Gov. Polis will not try to launch a Family Leave Program solely by administrative measures without prior statutory authority.
We are fortunate in Colorado to have a strong tradition of bipartisan respect for the boundaries of executive action on the one hand and lawmaking on the other. Yes, controversial issues will sometimes test that bipartisan tradition. But in this case, legislators of both parties can be proud of the Joint Budget Committee’s Jan. 23 rejection of the governor’s attempted overreach on Paid Family Leave for state employees.
Republican State Rep. Kim Ransom represents the citizens of House District 44, which covers northeast Douglas County. Ransom is in her second year as a member of the Legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee.