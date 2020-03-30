Imagine that in January Colorado Governor Jared Polis had allowed thousands of residents of Wuhan China to walk off of planes at DIA and head straight into Colorado’s population centers. All when Wuhan was at the peak of it’s COVID-19 death spiral.
The people of Colorado would have rightly concluded that the Governor had recklessly endangered their lives and jobs. Because this vile virus is an equal opportunity destroyer, Coloradans across party lines would have justifiably questioned the Governor’s competence and judgement.
What Governor Polis has done is even worse than that. Long after Washington State and New York City became America’s COVID-19 epicenters, Governor Polis allowed unlimited planeloads of people fleeing Washington State, New York and other COVID-19 hot spots to step off of aircraft at Colorado’s largest airports and dive straight into the middle of everyday life in Colorado.
While he can’t ban flights into Colorado, Governor Polis does have the power to order that every person entering into Colorado from a COVID-19 hot spot be placed in a strict 14 day quarantine in locations approved and monitored by Colorado public health officials. Those travelers should be treated with great care and respect during their time in quarantine. But the protection of Colorado must come first.
That’s what Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, working hand in hand with President Trump, did when 3,500 travelers on the COVID-19 infected Diamond Princess cruise ship wanted to enter California. Governor Newsom refused to allow the exposed travelers in unless they submitted to a government supervised 14 day quarantine. By doing so he undoubtedly saved many Californians.
Had Governor Polis enforced such a focused and targeted quarantine at Colorado airports, bus stations and train stations, many Coloradans would have likely been spared a lot of preventable harm. And the dollar cost of the quarantine would have been a rounding error compared to the increased hospitalizations and death likely suffered because of the Governor’s decision to allow those fleeing COVID-19 hot spots to permeate Colorado’s population.
The danger posed to other states by those fleeing COVID-19 is so obvious that the Governor of Rhode Island, also a Democrat, ordered all travelers from New York into a 14 day quarantine. Critically, she is enforcing the order by directing law enforcement to stop cars with New York plates and by sending law enforcement door to door to quarantine New York residents. All Governor Polis had to do to save Colorado from preventable contamination was to enforce a quarantine at airports, train stations and bus stations.
Why does Governor Polis still allow Colorado to be seeded with the Coronavirus by COVID-19 travelers from out of state? It almost doesn’t matter whether it’s incompetence, laziness or a politically motivated effort to avoid public conflict with the Governors and Mayors of the COVID-19 hot spots. His decision to leave this gaping hole in Colorado’s defenses has almost certainly increased the loss of human life and the damage to Colorado’s economy.
Please call on Governor Jared Polis to immediately do everything in his power, including an enforced quarantine, to finally stop those who are fleeing COVID-19 hot spots from harming more Coloradans.