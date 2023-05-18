I have a confession to make. I didn’t get involved in Yemi Mobolade’s campaign until the last three weeks.

I should have been there a year ago. For the past 30 years, I have argued that Christians should be the best public servants, because they should be the people least bound by self-interest. Unlike many U.S. evangelicals, Mobolade fits that model perfectly. But I wasn’t paying attention until just a few weeks ago.

My wife’s boss is a close friend of Mobolade, and we were familiar with him from his time at First Presbyterian Church. So I should have been one of the first to offer encouragement to this unusual candidate.

But when my wife told me about Mobolade’s campaign announcement in April 2022, I dismissively replied, “He can’t win.” After all, a friend with city government experience had told us way back in summer 2021, “The people who run this city have already decided that Wayne Williams will be the next mayor.”

Well, now I’m sorry I stayed out of this campaign until the very end, because I missed a really good one. When’s the last time you have seen an African immigrant with no political experience pull evangelicals, pro-business conservatives, and progressive Democrats into a winning coalition?

Like me, “the people who run this city” didn’t see this coming, but Mobolade did. He worked hard for a full year, and beyond that, his campaign rested on the widely recognized good things he had done in Colorado Springs for 13 years as a pastor, community leader and business owner. I was amazed at how many of my civic contacts knew him personally. Several said he had sought their input in their areas of expertise. All of them praised his authenticity and his willingness to listen and learn.

As a campaigner, he skillfully presented himself as the best option for Democrats and independents while not abandoning his pro-business and limited-government views that made him acceptable to many conservatives. Moreover, his grassroots work was exceptional. Having once served as press secretary for a grassroots-driven congressional campaign that toppled a 14-year incumbent, I have a good benchmark in that regard. Mobolade checked every box. He started early, knocked on doors tirelessly, met personally with voters wherever he could and invested in a dedicated, responsive campaign team.

Mobolade articulated a compelling vision of inclusiveness and respect that inspired people to become involved. I met one woman on election night who said she had knocked on 2,000 doors for him.

Meanwhile, his opponent in the runoff, a competent and experienced leader, unintentionally reinforced Mobolade’s message by treating the race more like a coronation than a contested election. Wayne Williams proudly touted establishment endorsements, especially from outgoing mayor John Suthers and City Council members, while making virtually no effort to reach out to voters or generate popular enthusiasm.

Even Williams’s attack ads seemed poorly conceived. He repeatedly used the same obviously out-of-context phrase to paint Mobolade as a “liberal” and “socialist”—as if the man who co-founded COS I Love You and co-owns two local restaurants was scheming to turn Colorado Springs into either Hoodlumville or Boulder, whichever you think is worse.

Our nonpartisan form of local elections also helped by making it easier for Mobolade to run as a pure independent, on a platform of inclusiveness, and appeal to citizens across the political spectrum. In Pennsylvania, where I spent most of my political life, he would have had to either choose a party or try to buck both parties.

As Mobolade shifts from campaigning to governing, what can we expect? If he were heading for Congress, his unusual coalition would collapse within a few polarizing roll calls. But city government is a much different matter.

Take evangelicals and LGBT progressives, for example. When the issue is same-sex benefits or conscience rights for Jack Phillips, they are implacable foes. But on most issues for which a mayor is responsible — infrastructure, parks, homelessness, public safety — there is no such ideological divide. Whether you’re going to New Life Church or Club Q, your desire not to get shot is the same.

Especially as divisiveness and culture wars dominate our national discourse, I hope we will give Mobolade’s vision of inclusive, participatory governance a chance. If the citizens of Colorado Springs commit to working together, this unlikely mayor-elect’s vision of a “city on a hill” could make us a model of reinvigorated democracy.

Bruce Barron is author of “Politics for the People” and lives on Colorado Springs’ west side. He was campaign press secretary and then a district aide for U.S. Rep. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.) in 1990-1994.