What a life this is. We have days filled with unimaginable bliss, enjoying each moment with enthusiasm or peaceful rest, and then in a moment we may see it all dissolve. This is what it was for me when told that I had end stage renal disease and would face a lifetime of dialysis without a kidney transplant.

I suppose it was not surprising.

My family suffers from Polycystic Kidney Disease or PKD, a genetic disorder that reduces kidney function. Nearly half of people with PKD have kidney failure by age 60, and so it was for my brother Doug, my sister Deb and me.

Nevertheless, it was unnerving. Liver and kidney disease kills over 96,000 each year, more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In Colorado, more than 200 people on the transplant list will lose their lives each year waiting for an organ.

In my journey following the news, I was fortunate to discover Porter Adventist Transplant Center and the American Transplant Foundation, an amazing organization offering life supporting services for those needing a transplant, and educational information to potential living donors.

Their mantra of “No One Has to Die Waiting for a Lifesaving Organ Transplant” was a message that gave me hope to balance the feeling of desperation.

The solution proposed by the American Transplant Foundation to make more transplants available to those in need is simple: by increasing the number of people who are willing to become living donors, we reduce the number of people who die every day (currently16) from the lack of available organs for transplant.

The American Transplant Foundation is a tremendous source of knowledge and offers financial assistance to donors to offset lost wages that occur while they are donating an organ; educates and mentors people on the importance and process involved in being a living donor, and fights for better legislation to protect the rights of living donors, transplant recipients, and those on the list.

Being on the transplant list was hell for my family and we made the difficult decision to make our situation public. In January 2022 my wife D.A. put out a “Hail Mary” request on Facebook that I was looking for a living donor. We were blessed with an amazing response. Over 40 people, some we knew, but most unknown to us, applied to Porter to be my donor. A few months later we received a call from them!

A woman who responded turned out to be a match after months of tests and medical examinations. We had no idea that she was Crissy Perham, a world-class swimmer and Olympic gold medalist like my daughter Missy. We never actually met until the day of the transplant surgery the following August.

I am truly humbled by this wonderful person who has saved my life. Beyond words. Now I get to see my granddaughter Caitlin grow up. We are blessed to know Crissy, and her family is now part of ours.

Crissy’s incredible gift of a kidney that saved my life a year ago will be honored at the American Transplant Foundation’s annual fundraiser, Trivia For Life, on Sept. 29, an interactive evening of team trivia, games, exciting networking, and many other surprises. The event will be a memorable gathering of friends and community, and most importantly, together, we will make a real difference for hundreds of families who come to the American Transplant Foundation for lifesaving help. Please consider joining us and supporting this amazing resource. We would enjoy meeting you.

When you receive the gift of a transplant, the Gift of Life, the meaning of “together” is literally true for you, as I’m sure it is for Crissy and all the other wonderful living donors.

Life is beautiful and I’m grateful I’m here.

Dick Franklin is a successful executive and business consultant and was an athlete in high school and college. Dick and his wife D.A. are the proud parents of Missy Franklin, a six-time Olympic medalist in swimming. Dick’s sister Deb successfully received her kidney transplant in July 2022, and his brother Doug received his in August 2021.