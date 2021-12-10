In 60 days, the Winter Olympic Games will start in Beijing, and few are excited.
Better to be called the Splinter Olympics Games.
Corporate sponsors are saying no comment, democratically elected politicians are scoring points with domestic voters, and China’s wolf warrior diplomacy is on full display.
Without question, this is shaping up to be the most controversial Olympics in decades.
Calls for diplomatic boycotts are being discussed in Brussels, Ottawa, and Washington over Beijing’s human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslims, increased censorship, and suppression of free expression.
In addition, the build-up to the event is witnessing a worsening pandemic with a new variant and lingering questions over Beijing’s mishandling of the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
Even with all this noise, the games do not have to splinter the world. In fact, America can be the global leader in making these games a success and a positive turning point for fair competition and sporting values.
Here is how America’s business leaders, elected officials, and diplomatic corps should respond to Beijing hosting these games.
First, athletes will compete, full stop. No one should advocate for a policy banning athletes from competing.
Penalizing athletes who have no choice in where the games are held is unfair. They did not decide the location of these games.
All they can do is train, prepare, compete, and play fair. Making athletes choose not to compete would be a disservice to these world-class athletes and will accomplish little in the way China operates in the short term.
Second, America’s business leaders should not shy away from their corporate support of the International Olympic Committee and the ethos of the games. They should get in front of gotcha political reporting and reports from special interests looking to embarrass them.
America’s business leaders should affirm they recognize international tensions and the challenges of operating in China while at the same time reminding their various stakeholders that they stand behind the Olympic Movement and sponsorship arrangements are multi-year commitments — sometimes Beijing but also Tokyo, Paris, and Los Angeles.
Third, I more than most fully recognize the political points that can be scored with domestic voters when it comes to China. Uniquely I have worked on US presidential campaigns and was communication director for a group advocating for more US-China commercial relations. Trust me. When it comes to China and globalization, I have seen and heard it all and appreciate that the American public wants their elected officials to act. According to an Axios | Momentive survey, 61% of Republicans and 50% of Democrats say China shouldn’t be allowed to host the 2022 Olympics.
With those bipartisan numbers, it is not surprising that strange bedfellows like Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are finding common ground in China hosting these games.
It’s easy to ask black and white poll questions and for politicians to speak harshly on China — it all makes political sense — but once you decide to boycott the Beijing Winter Games, then what? And finally, when it comes to America’s diplomatic corps and engaging China’s punk rock-inspired wolf warrior diplomacy, we should not lead a diplomatic boycott of the games.
We should embrace the games and send the most amazing, diverse, and talented diplomatic corps our nation can assemble.
China might be big, sure. And it might be developing dangerous weapons technology and treating its citizens less equally than we aspire to in the West. But in no way can China match America’s soft power and diplomatic savvy.
China wants a diplomatic boycott. The Chinese Communist Party thrives on a narrative that China is a victim of outside forces and globally misunderstood.
We should overwhelm China with diplomacy and not shy away from a global event of such importance just because of where the event lands on a map. America’s business leaders, elected officials, and diplomatic corps have the power to make sure these are the Winter Games and not the Splinter Games.
America’s business leaders, elected officials, and diplomatic corps should not shy away from this event with no comment, pithy political talking points, and a boycott that keeps our soft power skills on the sidelines. Sitting on the sidelines of these games might feel good in the short term, but it will do little to how the Chinese Communist Party governs China.
You need to play games to win games.
America can be the global leader in making these games a success and a positive turning point for fair competition and sporting values.
Let’s say no to the Splinter Games and yes to the Winter Games.
Marc A. Ross was communications director for the US-China Business Council. He is now the founder and chief strategist of Caracal, a global political communications firm. Follow him on Twitter: @marcaross