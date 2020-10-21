No matter their background, every child deserves the resources necessary to succeed. That’s why the Trump Administration is committed to ending homelessness for former foster youth.
Of the 20,000 youth who age out of the foster care system each year, the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare estimates that 25% will experience homelessness within four years.
For ACTION Ohio youth, that number wasn’t a statistic — it was their lives. Last year, I met with this group of activists and former foster youth to hear their proposal to solve the foster youth homelessness crisis.
The result: Foster Youth Independence (FYI), launching only four months after that first meeting, which allows public housing authorities to request housing choice vouchers (HCVs) for young adults who have recently left foster care and have nowhere to live.
The vouchers are valid for up to 36 months and are complemented by a suite of supportive services, giving these youth the time they need to get an education, job experience, and skills necessary to maintain a home.
To date, the FYI Initiative has allocated almost $7 million to 31 states in the form of housing vouchers. Because of this program, 844 youth — including 39 right here in Colorado — are housed and on a trajectory towards self-sufficiency that simply did not previously exist.
During my visit to Denver, I had the opportunity to speak with several FYI recipients. Their resilience and strength is an inspiration to us all and I am continuously reminded by how important this program is to former foster youth everywhere.
These successes are only the beginning. We are pleased to announce an expansion of the FYI initiative while also creating new opportunities for communities to leverage this resource and maximize its effect.
In Fiscal Year 2021, we will be making an additional $10 million available for new vouchers. Additionally, HUD is allowing public housing agencies that administer a housing choice voucher program to request FYI vouchers.
These funds and expansions will only magnify the program’s tremendous success. For most of these 844 youth, this home is the first they can truly call their own. But the Trump Administration is not helping these individuals because they cannot help themselves — in fact, it is quite the opposite. These young people are powerful change-agents, making contributions that will propel our nation forward. FYI merely opened the door for them to unlock their full potential.
We are pleased with the FYI Initiative’s role in helping young individuals achieve self-sufficiency. This past year has shown us the best in what public housing authorities have to offer to the American people, and we look forward to the continued success of this program.
Under President Trump, there is a rising tide, and it is lifting all boats.
Ben Carson is the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.