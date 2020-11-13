Well into my third decade of service to this country via the U.S. Army, and approaching six months on the job as the garrison commander (mayor) here at Fort Carson, I want to thank the community members of El Paso County, Colorado Springs, and the surrounding cities for your warmth, hospitality, care and compassion for the well-being of our soldiers and their families.
As many of you know, Fort Carson is the largest military installation in Colorado with 65,000 soldiers, family members, and Department of Defense Civilians who either live or work here. The 4th Infantry Division and separate brigades that reside on Fort Carson answer duty’s call by way of a dizzying schedule of deployments across the world to places like Europe, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Africa. These soldiers are well-versed in the language of goodbye.
They leave their families here, in our keeping — yours and mine. Your goodness and hospitality moves them to trust that this place can be relied upon to eclipse bouts of loneliness with friendship, merriment, and a sense of belonging. Our soldiers feel good leaving their families here with you because you, as a community, have proven that home can be all of us together, no deep roots required.
These soldiers and I did not grow up here hiking alongside your children or scoring touchdowns for your football teams, but still you have embraced our families in a way that says we belong just the same.
My family and I have been stationed across the globe at many of the nicest and most sought-after locations in the Department of Defense. Wurzburg, Germany; Monterey, California; and Wahiawa, Hawaii, while charming in their own ways, never afforded this sense of belonging. I have never experienced a community that cares more or offers more tangible support for its soldiers and families. The kindness and generosity that I have witnessed here in just my first six months is nothing short of inspiring. We have been embraced, advised, let in on the jokes, and included.
On behalf of Fort Carson, thank you to the countless businesses and community members who have extended the kindness that makes us feel sure we’re home.
It has been remarkable how many of you have personally reached out to me to offer help, introductions, great ideas, and friendship. Thank you.
It is no wonder so many of Fort Carson’s families ultimately choose El Paso County and Colorado Springs as their forever homes.
As a soldier who has had the opportunity to see the very best of our military installations and locations around the world, I can attest that this one has my heart. I am proud to be a member of the community, proud to serve you all, and, most importantly, thankful for your support and commitment to our soldiers.
Col. Nate Springer assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Carson on July 8.