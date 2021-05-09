The Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado is the premier source of information and support for the more than 76,000 Coloradans with Alzheimer’s disease, their families and caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association offers education, counseling, support groups and a 24-hour Helpline at no charge to families. For information call the Alzheimer’s Association free 24/7 bilingual Helpline at 800-272-3900, or visit www.alz.org.