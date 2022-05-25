President Joe Biden’s JFK moment is here. Sixty-one years ago, JFK spurred a generation of Americans to improve the country and the world by challenging them to “ask what they can do for their country.” Biden can change the nation’s trajectory with his call for service in exchange for student debt relief. An American Service Loan Forgiveness Act is the innovative and bipartisan path to reinvesting in America’s human infrastructure.
Sean McCabe and Rahul Gupta had vastly different childhoods. Sean grew up in comfortable upper middle-class Denver. Rahul, the son of recent Indian immigrants, grew up in the poorer end of Chicago. Both earned college degrees, had student debt, but wanted to give back. Rahul joined Teach for America in the California Bay Area and Sean joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps in Washington, DC. Both had lifechanging experiences getting to truly know their fellow Americans on a personal level. Teaching, interacting and living with Americans of different races, colors, religions, political beliefs, and socioeconomic circumstances instilled empathy, love, and respect for those different from them. Sean and Rahul took advantage of their respective program’s loan forbearance and deferments of their student debt. Those options fall well short of correctly rewarding service. Adding federal debt relief for those serving in these excellent service organizations is essential.
Sam Adaiyo was a new lieutenant I met at a Forward Operating Base in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province. Sam was from south Chicago. As a second generation American with a father in prison and a mom in and out of rehab, he worked multiple jobs and raised his younger brother. Determined to get an education and out of the revolving jail trap some family members were in, Sam earned a four-year Army ROTC scholarship to college. With his education paid for, at 23, he got engaged and bought his first house just before we deployed. Sam leveraged an ROTC scholarship to pursue the American dream and serve his country.
Enacting an American Service Loan Forgiveness Act will alleviate the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s reported $1.75 trillion in student debt held by the federal government.
The programs and mechanisms exist — ROTC, Peace Corps and AmeriCorps as famous examples of providing tuition assistance in exchange for service. More innovation such as part-time or weekend service options should be made available. The recent streamlining of the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program is a start. The service options must be broadened.
The 2020 National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service highlighted “Elevation of all Forms of Service” as a crucial step for America’s future success.
The commission recommended “Advancing military, national, and public service by expanding national service incentives through institutions of higher education.” Congress should create a scaled system of service for debt relief where debt holders use an app linked to government agencies and vetted private service organizations — all curated for their nuanced skills and professional desires.
These student debt holders pledge their service: full time, part time, quarterly, monthly, etc in exchange for a requisite amount of debt relief. Workers in jobs could work a weekend a month or more, pending availability in the service organization of their choice.
There is be something for everyone: military, Peace Corps, and AmeriCorps’ offerings: Clean Energy Corps, Education Corps, Healthy Futures Corps, Veterans Service Corps, and the Opportunity Corps. Adding good faith service organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Teach for America, Red Cross/Red Crescent, the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, and similar organizations would open the aperture of the program.
Critics will argue that the relief and service obligations will apply disproportionally to underserved communities because student debt disproportionally affects them. Like the income-based repayment options, the federal government, which holds 92% of student debt, can creatively target specific levels of debt holders to alleviate this potential discrepancy.
The return on investment of service for debt forgiveness for a generation of college graduates far exceeds blanket forgiveness. Participating service organizations get talented workers who bring new skills and innovation to novel problems. Debt holders receive debt relief, new skills, the satisfaction of service, and new life skills. All while moving America forward. Democrats achieve widespread debt relief, while Republicans achieve a more potent repayment mechanism. Both parties should act on the commission’s recommendations and set the bar for global competition by starting with strengthening the connective tissue between Americans at home. We need more Sams, Rahuls and Seans. They are the vital next generation of American leaders forged in a culture of service before self. That’s a generation I want my kids to grow up under.
Brian Slamkowski is a major in the Army and a GEN Wayne Downing Scholar at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute of International Studies. A graduate of Air Academy High School, Brian grew up in Colorado Springs. The views are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of the U.S. Department of the Army or the U.S. Department of Defense.