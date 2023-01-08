Catching students up to grade level has been a difficult question for some time, and not just due to COVID. It was a problem that bedeviled me every year I taught high school, and that was six years ago. I went back and forth more times than a tennis ball as to what would be the best course. Should I back up and review more? Should I forge ahead?
Both alternatives have reasonable arguments behind them; there’s no point in trying to teach the quadratic formula if the students can’t add, but people never catch up by going slower. If there is a silver lining in the lag students have picked up due to our policy choices during COVID, I suppose at least the problem is not a new one.
If you stay in any one profession long enough, you’re likely to see what was old become new again: leeches are back in medicine and, in teaching, the idea of moving ahead with grade-level material instead of stopping to remediate has gotten new life post-COVID (in addition to the snappy new moniker of Just In Time Teaching).
The idea works like this. Say that I am set to teach the quadratic formula, but I know that a goodly number of my students aren’t ready. Some of them can’t multiply signed numbers (e.g. positives times negatives), some can’t add signed numbers, and some can’t do either.
Remediation would be putting off the quadratic formula pending a successful review of the pieces needed to perform the calculation. Accelerated (or Just In Time) teaching would be moving ahead anyway, trying to catch up individual or small groups of students when they hit a “pain point.” If I saw Johnny struggling to calculate -4 X 5, I might stop for a refresher on negative times positive. If that didn’t prove to be enough, I might tell Johnny to use his calculator to do that piece of things, not wanting this problem to stall him out on the grade level material.
We live in a finite world, and there is no way you can be everything to everyone, nor is there any choice without consequence. Remediation leads to lagging students who are almost always behind. If I stopped everything until everyone could do -4 X 5 without a calculator, I might not get to the quadratic formula in the depth it deserves.
Just In Time teaching, despite what you’ll read in the articles that sing its praises, has costs too. Moving ahead and pushing new techniques on students makes them lose number sense. Further, for some, it clogs their working memory so much that they lose themselves in the sequence of steps on longer, complicated calculations.
If you use a calculator to remove your blockage at figuring out what -4 X 5 is, you can now move on toward an answer in the quadratic formula, but you’ve also started the habit of not thinking, of trusting your calculator to do more than compute based on the instructions you give it. Worse, if you make a mistake, you’re going to struggle to find it because you are simply transcribing what a machine told you. I can’t tell you how many times I would get unreasonable answers like negative $44,000 as weekly pay for a job at $8.50 an hour. I can’t tell you how many times I saw a student take so much brain-running time in either doing 1/2 + 3/4 by hand or with a calculator that they forgot why they needed the result in the first place.
I say these things without judgment on teachers, students or schools. You have to do something — a choice must be made — and you do what you can with what you have. The dynamic of teacher and learner is not as simple as cranking out widgets in a factory where an adjustment on the widget-bender gets the product back into shape.
The nature of the problem, however, offers hope for a potential solution. Why must we mindlessly think of fixes to education in terms of throwing more (and yet more) money into the machine? We should acknowledge the fact that people are different. They learn differently. They have different strengths and deficiencies: they have different “pain points” in their learning. No amount of bones thrown to the teachers unions or money tossed to the educational bureaucracy will change that.
Solid education looks like picking a workable strategy (and, yes, Just In Time teaching is one, I know from experience) and trying as best you can with limited time and resources to help people on an individual level. Why don’t we enlarge thinking about educational funding to allow for this?
Why can’t extra money spent on education go to efforts that enrich or remediate students on an individual or small-group level and possibly outside traditional, government schools? Think of the parents who have the means and do this sort of thing, then imagine how many more students could be making more than single-year academic growth every year if they had access to the same. All that stands in our way is our willingness to allow it.
Cory Gaines is a physics instructor at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling.