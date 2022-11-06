It is tragic when issues as critically important as drug addiction and fentanyl deaths become political. Divisive political discourse today rarely offers viable solutions. Instead, thoughtful problem solving with fact-based, data-driven solutions focused on public safety is sadly replaced by partisanship and hostility. The sole purpose of which is to attack opponents.
Such is often the case with the discussion of fentanyl deaths in Colorado. The Legislature is attacked for “decriminalizing” possession of fentanyl, some arguing that one couldn’t get more than a ticket from the police.
This is false.
First, possession of under 1 gram of fentanyl is a Level 1 drug criminal misdemeanor, which can lead to fines, probation and jail time, and which can affect your ability to access employment and housing. It is hardly like a ticket from the police. Decriminalizing occurs when a drug is made legal, such as marijuana in Colorado.
Society needs to recognize that fentanyl use is frequently driven by addiction. Addicts do not respond to criminalization. Addicts respond to treatment. Since addicts as well as many others are undeterred by the risk of death, to which 462 Coloradans have succumbed this year, why would an addict or an unsuspecting user be deterred by a potential felony charge?
Interestingly, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the most recent annual data on drug overdoses ranks Colorado 26th for synthetic opioids and fentanyl deaths. Florida is ranked number 1 in deaths. In Florida, possession of any amount of fentanyl is a felony.
Fentanyl deaths are being used as a political weapon. Some even assert that the majority Democrats in the Legislature bear responsibility and fail to recognize their role in causing so many deaths. This simplistic and politically motivated approach to the near-epidemic fentanyl scourge is tragically misguided.
Real solutions are needed and should not be overshadowed by politically driven rhetoric that obscures the facts and diverts us from addressing the real issue.
Fortunately, our Attorney General Phil Weiser has set politics aside and is instead focused on a viable solution.
Weiser has led efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, including the $573 million settlement for the sole benefit of Colorado with McKinsey & Company for its role in helping opioid companies sell their drugs.
Weiser also expanded the multistate lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, fighting to hold the Sackler family accountable and force them to pay their fair share as part of any settlement. Funds obtained are directed to Colorado drug treatment and recovery or education and prevention programs in all 64 of Colorado’s counties.
Phillip Kendall is a retired Colorado Springs attorney.