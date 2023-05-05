It’s a well-known axiom that acknowledging you have a problem is the first step to addressing it.

When it comes to fentanyl, Colorado Springs appears to have reached that point.

Both candidates for Colorado Springs mayor agree that fentanyl presents a crisis to the community.

Now what are we going to do about it?

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, and up to 50 times more potent than heroin. A tiny amount of fentanyl — the amount that would fit on the tip of a pencil — can be fatal.

In 2021, accidental fentanyl-related deaths totaled 99 in El Paso County — far more than the 61 homicides in the county that year and more than double the 2020 fentanyl overdose total.

While El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly hasn’t released full 2022 data yet, he said in September that 61 people had died from fentanyl in just the first half of the year.

That put the county on track to exceed the 2021 death toll from the powerful opioid, which can be created in illegal drug labs.

A similarly tragic story is playing out statewide: At least 916 people died of fentanyl in Colorado last year, a small increase over 2021, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Some describe this as leveling off but, if it’s a plateau, it’s a tragically high one. We can’t let this death toll become the new normal year after year.

Nationally, fentanyl overdoses have become the leading cause of death for Americans 18-45 years old. Locally and nationally, fentanyl overdoses claim more lives than car crashes or homicides.

As The Gazette has chronicled, fentanyl’s victims represent all ages and all walks of life. And each death leaves behind a trail of broken hearts. Many of the people who died from fentanyl had no idea they were ingesting it. Counterfeit prescription pills and party drugs like cocaine and MDMA are often laced with fentanyl.

This crisis deserves a serious and focused response so we’re grateful that both mayoral candidates, Yemi Mobolade and Wayne Williams, have offered up serious platforms to address the fentanyl crisis.

They both responded to four specific questions we posed. Colorado Springs voters can find and compare their answers at WhatIsOurPlanCS.org.

This online resource was created by Rise Above Colorado, a statewide organization focused on preventing teen substance misuse, and co-sponsored by trusted community organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs in Colorado and the Colorado Consortium for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention.

We’re promoting this web resource with advertising throughout Colorado Springs. If you find it helpful, we encourage you to share it with your family and social network.

That’s because What Is Our Plan? is a question that we all should consider.

By bringing this discussion out into the open, we can destigmatize the conversation and identify positive, productive actions we all can take in our day-to-day lives.

While you are looking at the candidate information at WhatIsOurPlanCS.org, you can also learn about other ways you can constructively address the fentanyl epidemic.

Parents can simply start a conversation with their teens while locking up or properly disposing of medications in their house.

Educators can add the discussion to their lesson plans; we offer fact-based resources to support this.

Everyone with a smartphone can download the OpiRescue app so we’re better prepared if we see an overdose. We can all learn about naloxone (often known by the brand name Narcan) and how we can use it to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose.

Naloxone is already widely available and, after U.S. FDA approval, Narcan is expected to join the shelves of over-the-counter medicines this summer. As it becomes more available, and as awareness of its value and how to use it increases, our community can reverse more overdoses.

The point is that we all have a role to play. And it starts with recognizing that we as a community have a problem we must address.

Kent MacLennan is the executive director of Rise Above Colorado.