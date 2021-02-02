The Biden administration’s recent pause on new oil and gas leases on federal lands amounts to only a small step in achieving our climate change goals but represents an opportunity to devise a sustainable strategy that can support environmental stewardship, help foster green energy development, and help impacted communities effectively — and successfully — transition away from fossil fuels.
Approximately 4% of federal lands, or 26 million acres, are currently leased to oil and gas developers, on which only half were producing as of 2018. Per the Bureau of Land Management, federal and tribal lands accounted for 8% of oil produced and 9% of natural gas produced in 2018.
The impact of a curtailment on federal lands development is not spread evenly throughout the country. Wyoming and New Mexico, for example, receive approximately 50% and 35%, respectively, of their General Funds revenue from oil and gas production, and federal lands account for 50% of oil production and over 90% of natural gas production in Wyoming and 50% of oil production and 65% of natural gas production in New Mexico.
The oil industry and some elected officials in their pocket are decrying a potential negative economic impact caused by the pause on leasing on federal lands. However, claims of significant economic impact are wildly exaggerated as the executive action allows continued drilling for current leases and permits.
One recent study, for example, averaged expected annual declines in investments and tax returns across the eight most affected states and found the moratorium on development could result in $7 billion and $2 billion per year, respectively, in 2021-25. Ascribing such values to the current moratorium is misleading because the executive action allows drilling to continue for operators who have obtained leases and permits, and several large oil companies have secured enough permits to enable them to drill at their planned cadence for the next 3-4 years.
As the future of US O&G development is evaluated during this moratorium, factors for consideration include federal lands’ potential contribution to economic and job development via fossil fuels vs. other uses (including recreation and renewable energy), the impacts on climate change mitigation and the effect on domestic and international markets. With respect to the degree to which O&G development is subsidized on federal lands, there are long-standing arguments that both initial leasing costs and royalty rates too heavily subsidize the industry. This is particularly true if the newly developed “social cost” of carbon and methane, as mandated in President Biden’s related Executive Order are assessed.
Federal leasing programs and regulations can be reset to achieve multiple goals, ranging from setting environmental best practices to preparing states for transitioning away from hydrocarbon development. Establishing best practices should include consideration of stringent mandates on (1) emissions, (2) water use/recycling and (3) end-of-life. Introducing an end date, in the medium-term, to all O&G exploitation on federal lands would assist in the transition away from fossil fuels while acknowledging federal lands’ importance to various states’ economies and businesses. Raising lease and royalty rates applied to production — scaled over time — can generate additional revenue that can — and should — be put towards that decarbonization transition.
One critical category is “just” transitions. During this “window” when oil and gas will continue to be produced on federal lands, states should work to diversify their economic base, with efforts ranging from strategic planning, targeted infrastructure projects, worker/family skills training and business capability-building. Affected states need to commit funds for these efforts, including leveraging or drawing from their sovereign wealth funds, the federal government should help by establishing matching programs incentivizing sate action.
With new rules and standards on federal land development across the U.S., creative and careful use of funds generated by the numbered remaining years of hydrocarbon production can help catalyze a decarbonization agenda as well as soften the adverse effects of fossil fuel-dependent communities. Doing both will be critical to achieve buy-in for the policies and to deliver economic justice for the affected regions.
Morgan Bazilian is the Director of the Payne Institute and a Professor of public policy at the Colorado School of Mines. Brad Handler is a Senior Fellow with the Payne Institute, currently researching the Oil & Gas industry’s role and vulnerability in the global transition to lower carbon energy.