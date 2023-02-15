As Coloradans, we’re exceptionally proud to live and work in such an inspiring state. It’s irrefutable that our quality of life, access to outdoor recreation and natural beauty, and sense of community sets us apart. While our strengths as a state are unmatched, it doesn’t come without challenges — some of which are making it increasingly difficult to live, work and do business here.

At the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, we’re focused on fostering economic growth to ensure we remain an attractive place to do business now and in the years to come. We want to be a top state where job creators choose to invest, innovate and create opportunities for all Coloradans. That’s why over the last year, we’ve set out to identify Colorado’s biggest vulnerabilities and competitive challenges through studies, in-depth conversations with business leaders, and assessments of our business climate.

Our findings have been strikingly consistent: Colorado’s costly and complex regulatory landscape is a growing problem. We’re ranked 36th in the nation for cost of doing business by CNBC. It’s the most significant concern among company leaders doing business here, surpassing other major economic issues like affordability, housing and labor shortages.

Keeping this in mind, one of the key tenets of the chamber’s 2023 legislative agenda was simple: Do no harm. The Colorado business community is still adapting to significant new laws and regulations passed in recent years. Every new mandate, rule or requirement comes with a cost — and this directly impacts our economic competitiveness.

Unfortunately, we barely kicked off the first two weeks of the legislative session when House Bill 1118, called the “Fair Workweek Employment Standards” bill, was filed in the General Assembly last month. This is one of the worst proposals for business we’ve seen in Colorado in years and, if passed, would have serious consequences for both employers and their workers.

The bill imposes broad new regulations and restrictions on how businesses manage employee workweek schedules and pay. It would require all staff schedules to be set in stone at least two weeks in advance, with harsh penalties on the employer if any changes are made, regardless of the reason. While Colorado restaurants and retailers would be some of the most impacted, the bill would also affect health care providers, public entities like schools, social service providers, and more. Fundamentally, HB 1118 fails to recognize the core business and operational needs of unpredictable industries.

Flexibility is a critical aspect of day-to-day life for many businesses. If you’ve ever worked in a restaurant, you’re familiar with the irregular workloads and demands that can come from weather conditions, unexpected staff absences or emergencies, and even sporting events. It’s simply not feasible to expect these businesses to be able to foresee the unpredictable — and to punish them for adapting to circumstances out of their control.

We’ve seen a few different variations of this proposal around the country in Oregon and several cities, but as written, HB 1118 is the most punitive of its kind. While well-intended, in places where similar laws are in effect, workers have been negatively impacted. Penalizing schedule adjustments only incentivizes businesses to schedule fewer workers for shifts, and the threat of potential litigation against the employer leads to less flexibility for employees to change their own shifts freely. In short, the bill will mean less flexibility, fewer jobs, and lower pay for workers.

In a recent conversation I had with the CEO of a multinational hospitality company about HB 1118, he told me that he has a choice in where he decides to grow his business. Bluntly put, he said: “If this bill passes, why would I choose Colorado?”

He’s right. Proposals like this are precisely what I’m talking about when I warn state lawmakers about the consequences of each new regulatory burden. The “fair workweek” bill will only do more to chip away at our economic competitiveness, driving businesses — and jobs — out of Colorado.

Loren Furman is president and CEO of the Colorado Chamber of Commerce.