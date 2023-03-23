“Don’t Google it.” This advice from a doctor about my son’s pending diagnosis struck fear and panic in my heart. My son Cooper was then just 15 months old. He had an unexplained bump on his back that led to further testing and the term “Mucopolysaccharidosis” (that we were told not to Google).

Cooper was diagnosed with Morquio syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis IVA), a rare, progressive, genetic disorder that causes skeletal abnormalities and other serious medical issues. Ever since then, Cooper has required integrated care from multiple pediatric specialists, from cardiology to audiology, and weekly infusions. He will require this level of care for the rest of his life.

Because of Cooper’s condition and our unique journey, I’ve become an advocate on child health policy issues and share my story as “Cooper’s mom” with lawmakers and policy experts.

Recently, I learned about House Bill 1215, a “facility fee” proposal that state lawmakers have introduced that could make it harder for my son Cooper and kids like him to receive the treatment they need. It could limit access to integrated care across outpatient hospital-based clinics.

For Cooper, a clinic visit consists of a brief visit with a physician, while the rest of our time is spent checking in, receiving care from nurses, playing with therapeutic experts to make procedures less scary, utilizing food services and scheduling our next appointment. Beyond that short time with the physician, everything else is a “facility fee.” Those services and resources are threatened by House Bill 1215.

From start to finish of each appointment, the hospital’s incredible caregivers work their magic to treat Cooper, and keep him comfortable and willing to come back and do it all again.

For eight years, Cooper went to the hospital once a week for a full-day infusion that kept him energetic and in school. When we switched to home-based infusions, the responsibility felt overwhelming at first. Cooper’s care team shared his care plan with the home health agency and held my hand through the transfer to make sure I understood the jargon and had everything I needed.

For Cooper, the faces of the “facility fee” are really the faces behind his weekly infusions.

Our child life specialists and nurses always made Cooper’s time at infusion more fun than fuss. Child life specialist Whitney involved Cooper in games, crafts and sports to distract him from the process. They provided an Xbox to play his favorite game, NHL23, and nurses Julie and Anna Beth not only kept Cooper safe every time he struggled with accessing and deaccessing his port, they brought hockey equipment — including sticks and sticky target “pucks” to shoot at a “goal” taped to the door — so Cooper could play hockey.

In addition to monitoring his medical treatment, nurse Cristina sought out a Colorado Rockies blanket from the donations to ensure he was cozy with his favorite team around him. The list goes on and on.

Honestly, it was a difficult decision to leave the security and comfort of the hospital for home infusion. Cooper trusted his nurses who not only provided exceptional medical care but also helped him manage the emotions of treatment.

As you can see, security and comfort is a result of “facility fees.” So many kids and families like mine entrust Children’s Hospital Colorado with their child’s integrated care.

Today, Cooper is 10 and his eighth surgery is coming up. This legislation could limit access to child life specialists that make surgery day bearable as well as necessary follow-up outpatient care. As a mom, I’m left wondering what this policy would do not just for my family, but for children across Colorado. Where will kids go for expert pediatric care whether it’s behavioral health, neurological conditions, speech delays or rehab care after an accident?

I wholeheartedly support the pursuit of health care affordability policies but unfortunately, this proposal will have the reverse impact, limiting access to care for the patients and families that need the health care system in its entirety.

With great respect to our public officials who are trying to solve enormously complex issues, I implore them to consider the harmful unintended consequences of this new “facility fee” bill.

Christine Tippett lives with her family in Littleton.