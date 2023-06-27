On July 29th, 2022, I woke up to a text from my boss asking me to call them. Ten minutes later, I had the phone against my ear and the words of my boss numbly echoing that my friend and co-worker of two years, Meadow Sinner, was killed. The day prior, Meadow’s ex-stepfather and abuser entered her home following a series of threats towards her and her mother and shot and killed both Meadow and her mother, Lindsay, before taking his own life.

Meadow was a friend, a daughter, an actress, an advocate, and so much more. Most importantly, she was a human whose life was stolen from her at the age of 16, literally by the hands of a gun and her abuser but ultimately at the hands of a failed system. The legal systems put in place to protect victims of domestic violence have continuously failed victims, such as Meadow, in the past and in the present. Based on statistics provided by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 36.8% of Colorado women and 30.5% of Colorado men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lives. It is no secret that domestic violence is and has been an issue we are facing.

Meadow and Lindsay were in an ongoing trial against their abuser before he killed them and had also called the courts just days prior to their deaths requesting a new protection order against him after he called and threatened to kill them – the judge decided that “there was no credible threat.” My friend’s murderer was a noted red flag in the system; the courts knew he was a danger, and so did many people around him, yet he was still able to take the firearm in his immediate possession and end the lives of her and her mother quicker than the courts were willing to release a new protection order against him.

The 2022 annual report from the Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board revealed that in 2021, Colorado had a total of 91 domestic violence fatalities (DVFs)– the highest number of DVFs since the board was created in 2017. 81.1% of those fatalities were caused by the use of firearms, causing firearms to be the most frequent cause of death in DVFs.

While it is too late to save Meadow alongside the endless other victims who lost their lives to domestic violence, it is not too late for us to prevent these tragedies from happening in the future. On April 28, Governor Jared Polis signed the new expanded Red Flag Law. The new rendition of the Red Flag Law allows for family/household members, law enforcement officers, medical care providers, licensed mental health-care providers, licensed educators, and district attorneys to petition for an extreme risk protection order that will lead to the confiscation of guns in a person’s home which is of threat to themselves or others. Previously, the law only allowed for law enforcement and family members to petition for the confiscation of guns, but now with a wider range of personnel being able to acknowledge and get help when a person seems of harm to themselves or others, many lives can be saved.

Colorado currently has one of the lowest use rates of its red flag law, only issuing 3.3 protection orders per 100,000 residents through 2021. This law has great power and potential to save many lives being impacted by domestic violence, but it can only do so if we properly utilize it. Governor Jared Polis signing onto the expanded law is incredible news, however, individuals are far less likely than police officers to succeed with red flag petitions, and police aren’t utilizing the law as they should.

Red flag applications are approved 95% of the time if police petition them compared to 32% when Coloradans file their own petitions. While it is hopeful that the new additions signed into the law will make individual petitions more likely to be approved, it is also important that police are fully educated on this law and properly utilize it.

We know the red flag law is effective– from 2020 to 2022, law enforcement, close family, and housemates filed 380 red flag petitions, saving countless lives and avoiding numerous tragedies. The new expanded red flag law creates the endless opportunity to make sure even more lives are saved– lives such as Meadow’s. However, this law is being so heavily politicized, and fear mongered that it is not being properly utilized. In situations such as Meadow’s, it is clear that a threat is present — her abuser having posted on Facebook just hours before her death that he was going to kill them. The utilization of the red flag law in these situations, however, can completely alter the outcome, eliminating a clearly violent and dangerous weapon that took three lives in just this one account. While the fear of police abusing their power and taking one’s guns away for no reason is valid in some accounts, this law is not something that should be politicized. This law was not implemented to take guns away without reason; it was created to prevent harm– to save lives. Refusing to implement this law as a police officer has immensely harmful impacts – the numbers show just how important a police officials voice has in red flag petitions, and that should not be abused.

As I write this, I am two short months away from having to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of Meadow’s death. I will buy her orange lilies and drive an hour to her grave to say hello, and I’m sorry. In another world, Meadow would be alive with green eyeshadow on, texting me about her cat Janice, but realistically we are in a world that failed her and her mother.

Emeline Smith is an advocate and youth mentor as well as a student studying Psychology and Creative Writing.