Colorado’s Child Care Contribution Tax Credit (CCCTC) is critical for child care providers and youth-serving organizations like ours, and we need to renew it in 2023.

Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado and Florence Crittenton are some of the more than 6,000 organizations in Colorado that are qualified for the Child Care Contribution Tax Credit. Every year, the CCCTC incentivizes $60 million in private philanthropic donations to organizations like ours that serve the needs of families and children in Colorado.

Year after year, donors tell us that they choose to give to us or to increase the size of their donation because of the tax credit, and we rely on these donations to provide high-quality services.

The CCCTC allows eligible donations to receive a 50% Colorado tax credit, which often incentivizes a donor to double their donations to us. As we all know, it is difficult to make the math pencil out when providing child care. The costs often far-exceed what a parent is able to pay. So we are very reliant on the generosity of donors to keep our programs operating.

Florence Crittenton Services (FloCrit) educates, prepares, and empowers teen moms and their children to build the lives they choose. Our four-star rated early childhood education center allows young moms to attend school with their children, working toward high school graduation with an eye toward a livable wage career for moms, and kindergarten readiness for their children. The Early Childhood Education center also supports healthy eating habits, breastfeeding, family literacy, early intervention, and mental health for moms and their children.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

This two generation approach impacts the lives of young women and their children in Colorado every day and is instrumental in FloCrit teen moms’ having the support they need to finish high school and work toward their goals for their families.Additionally, the FloCrit Early Childhood Education Center maintains its quality rating in part through the caliber of our teachers and staff, and funding from the CCCTC helps us invest in training and education for teachers. Donations made through the CCCTC help us to provide these services, and change the trajectory of lives every day.

Boys & Girls Clubs are located across Colorado in rural, suburban, and urban areas. Our staff provide children with a safe, nurturing, and healthy environment to grow and learn. Every day after school, more than 250,000 children in Colorado come home to an empty house. Kids who are alone during these hours are more likely to engage in criminal activity and experiment with drugs and alcohol. Studies tell us when kids are in afterschool programs, they are less likely to engage in risky behavior. We are able to provide these valuable after school programs for Colorado families at rates that are affordable to families because of the support of generous donors. We know that our donors give more because they have access to the CCCTC. Its continuation is critical to our ongoing ability to provide high-quality after school programs that are accessible to families.

These are just two of the Colorado programs that benefit from the CCCTC. There are thousands more. We know that this credit guides donors toward our programs and encourages them to give more. When we get philanthropic dollars into the pockets of programs like ours, all of Colorado benefits. Let’s extend the Child Care Contribution Tax Credit this year!

Desta Taye-Channell is President and CEO of Florence Crittenton Services of Colorado. Denver. Kaycee Headrick is Executive Director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Colorado, Fort Collins.